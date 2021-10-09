Frozen Dessert Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2023
Pune, India – May 3, 2019 /MarketersMedia/ — This report analyzes the global frozen desserts market by type (flavored liquid, fruit juice, milk & cream, mousse, and others), by ingredients (dairy based, non-dairy based, fruits, gelatos, and others), and by region; it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.
The major players in global frozen desserts market include:
Gilfi SA (Belgium)
• Cool Delight Desserts Ltd (U.K)
• Hiland Diary (U.S.)
• Byrne Dairy (U.S.)
• Nestlé S.A. (Switzerland)
• Unilever (The Netherlands)
• Wells Enterprises, Inc. (U.S.)
• Blue Bell Creameries (U.S.)
• Ben & Jerry’s (U.S.)
The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:
America
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
U.K
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
Rest of Asia Pacific
Rest of the World
Brazil
Argentina
South Africa
Others
On the basis of type, the global frozen desserts market has been categorized into the following segments:
• Flavored Liquid
• Fruit Juice
• Milk & Cream
• Mousse
• Others
On the basis of ingredients, the global frozen desserts market has been categorized into the following segments:
Dairy Based
• Non-Dairy Based
• Fruits
• Gelatos
• Others
On the basis of region, the global frozen desserts market has been categorized into the following segments:
North America
• Europe
• Asia-Pacific
• Rest of the World
Research Methodology
Market Research Future analysis is conducted by industry experts who offer insight into industry structure, market segmentation, technology assessment, competitive landscape (CL), and market penetration, as well as on emerging trends. Besides primary interviews (~80%) and secondary research (~20%), their analysis is based on years of professional expertise in their respective industries. Our analysts also predict where the market will be headed in the next five to 10 years, by analyzing historical trends and current market positions. Furthermore, the varying trends of segments and categories in different regions are estimated based on primary and secondary research.
