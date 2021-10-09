Global Blood Banking Market Prospective Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025
This report focuses on the global Blood Banking status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Blood Banking development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Abbott Laboratories (USA)
American Red Cross (USA)
America’s Blood Centers (USA)
Beckman Coulter, Inc. (USA)
Becton, Dickinson and Company (USA)
Bio Products Laboratory Ltd. (UK)
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (USA)
bioMérieux SA (France)
Biotest AG (Germany)
Canadian Blood Services (Canada)
Cerus Corporation (USA)
China Biologic Products, Inc. (China)
CSL Behring LLC (USA)
Fenwal Inc. (USA)
Fresenius Kabi AG (Germany)
Grifols S.A. (Spain)
Haemonetics Corporation (USA)
Huanlan Biological Engineering Inc. (China)
Immucor Inc. (USA)
Japan Red Cross Society (Japan)
Kawasumi Laboratories, Inc. (Japan)
Kedrion S.p.A. (Italy)
MacoPharma SA (France)
New York Blood Center (USA)
Octapharma AG (Switzerland)
Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics, Inc. (USA)
Shanghai RAAS Blood Products Co., Ltd. (China)
Shire plc (Ireland)
Sichuan Yuanda Shuyang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (China)
Terumo BCT Inc. (USA)
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Blood Constituents
Plasma
Red Blood Cells (RBC)
Blood Count
Platelets
White Blood Cells (WBC)
Market segment by Application, split into
Hospitals
Blood Center
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Blood Banking status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Blood Banking development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
