Global Consumer Cloud Storage Services Market Report 2019 Attractiveness and Key Players

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central and South America

As stated by Persistence Market Research in its recent research report on global consumer cloud storage services market, the global market is expected to grow with a significant jump to attain a notable valuation by the end of the forecast period.The high growth can be attributed towards the growth in HD video consumption, affordability of smartphones and increasing trend of BYOD (bring your own device) that is helping cloud consumption. Number of Laptop users worldwide is anticipated to grow as digitization of content increases. Laptop users will be the primary addressable market for Cloud Storage Services providers. Smartphone users will grow exponentially with the increase of disposable income in developing economies. Cloud services provider will witness high gain from smartphone adoption as cloud serves as a convenient way of data transfer for users.

The 18-40 segment in the user age category is expected to be highly lucrative segment in the coming years. The individuals lying in the 18-40 age category are prime users of cloud storage services. The increasing number of population and growing use of cloud services among people in the 18-40 age group has accelerated the growth of the consumer cloud storage services market.

In 2018, the global Consumer Cloud Storage Services market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Apple

Google

Box

Dropbox

Amazon

Microsoft

Sync

Hubic

Mediafire

Pcloud

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

<18 Years

18-40 Years

greater than40 Years

Market segment by Application, split into

Adults

Teenagers

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Consumer Cloud Storage Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Consumer Cloud Storage Services development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Consumer Cloud Storage Services are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

