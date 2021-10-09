Global Cryogenic Biobanking Services Market Report 2019 Attractiveness and Key Players

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Cryogenic Biobanking Services Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”new report to its research database. The report spread across 97 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central and South America

The cryogenic biobanking service industries operate cryogenic storage facilities. These facilities are used to store biological samples such as human blood, organs, tissues and cells that are used in pharmaceutical companies, hospitals, research laboratories and universities. Cryogenic biobanks preserve biological samples such as tissues, cells, saliva, urine, nucleic acid and organs in order to gain long term benefits of these samples. The duration for preservation of biological samples is either short-term or long-term. The main objective behind cryogenic biobanking is to maintain the functionality and stability of biological samples throughout their preservation period. In addition, advanced equipment like liquid nitrogen tanks, freezers, refrigerators, cryogenic vials, cryogenic boxes are commonly used in order to maintain sample stability during storage period.

Geographically, North America is considered to be the largest market of cryogenic biobanking services due to increasing research and development activities in pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries. In addition, rising investment by the U.S. government and non-government organizations in biobanking services will further drive the market growth. Furthermore, increasing number of cancer patients which demands use of biospecimen materials for the treatment of cancer. Cryogenic biobanking is considered as most useful technique for the storage of these biospecimen materials which would ultimately drive the market growth.

The key players covered in this study

Coriell Institute For Medical Research

BioServe Biotechnologies

Sigma-Aldrich

Preservation Solution

Thermogenesis

Custom Biogenic Systems

Stemgent

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Ice Machines

Freezers

Alarms And Monitoring System

Refrigerators

Cryogenic Storage Systems

Accessories

Market segment by Application, split into

Biobaking

Regenerative Medicine

Drug Discovery

Which Types of Questions does the Report Answer?

What are the substitutes of products offered in the global Cryogenic Biobanking Services?

What are the growth driving factors of the global Cryogenic Biobanking Services?

Which are the high-growth segments of the global Cryogenic Biobanking Services?

What are the upcoming industry trends?

Which regions will create rewarding prospects in the global Cryogenic Biobanking Services?

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Cryogenic Biobanking Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Cryogenic Biobanking Services development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Cryogenic Biobanking Services are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

