Global Data-Centric Security Market Report 2019 Attractiveness and Key Players

This comprehensive Data-Centric Security Market research report includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyses the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central and South America

Data centric security solutions helps organizations in protecting most focused sensitive data instead of protecting IT infrastructure which includes less important data. The data centric security solutions also helps in protecting sensitive information in the files and databases that contain data security centric solutions and provide security for cloud computing and other. The data centric security components includes encryption, encryption key management, data loss prevention, data discovery and classification of data, reporting and auditing and others.

The major factors driving the adoption of Data Centric Security are the key components which includes data tagging, encryption strategies, data loss prevention, gateways control, data discovery cloud access, identity management, cloud access and others. Moreover, rise in the usage of data centric security solutions in cloud, has improved the adoption rate of cloud access security broker solutions.

The key players covered in this study

Oracle

IBM

Nascio

AK Systems

HP

Symantec

Ericsson

Accenture

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Data Protection

Data Governance

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

Government and Defense

Telecom and IT

Retail and Consumer Goods

Healthcare

Others

Which Types of Questions does the Report Answer?

What are the substitutes of products offered in the global Data-Centric Security?

What are the growth driving factors of the global Data-Centric Security?

Which are the high-growth segments of the global Data-Centric Security?

What are the upcoming industry trends?

Which regions will create rewarding prospects in the global Data-Centric Security?

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Data-Centric Security status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Data-Centric Security development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Data-Centric Security are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

