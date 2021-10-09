Global High-Performance Insulation Materials Market Research Report 2018

In this report, the Global High-Performance Insulation Materials market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global High-Performance Insulation Materials market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global High-Performance Insulation Materials market status and forecast, categorizes the global High-Performance Insulation Materials market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

Insulating material – a material that reduces or prevents the transmission of heat or sound or electricity

High-Performance Insulation Materials industry has much fragmented, manufacturers are mostly in the North America and Europe. Among them, North America Production value accounted for less than 28.21% of the total value of global High-Performance Insulation Materials. Overall, the High-Performance Insulation Materials performance is positive, despite the weak economic environment.

The Asia-Pacific market is projected to register the highest growth in the global high-performance insulation materials market between 2016 and 2021. The high-performance insulation materials market in Europe and North America is consolidated, whereas, the market in Asia-Pacific has a fragmented structure. High-performance insulation materials manufacturers are significantly expanding their production capacities in China, Japan, and South Korea.

The major restraints in the high-performance insulation materials market are high production cost of aerogels and carcinogenic nature of ceramic fibers. Expansion and new product launch are the most preferred strategies adopted by the key market players to sustain in this highly competitive market. Major opportunities in the market are growing applications of aerogels in day-lighting segment and others.

In the past few years, as the main raw material price was relatively stable, with the increasing in production capacity, expected that the High-Performance Insulation Materials raw material price will be stable in the short term. However, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, and labor costs, will play a significant role in promoting the cost of High-Performance Insulation Materials.

There are companies adding new capacities and aims at the cost and quality leadership which shall improve profitability. As the same time, companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs and improve quality.

The average price of High-Performance Insulation Materials will fall further. The product average price declined in the past few years due to the technology development, the average price will keep this trend in the few future years due to increasing mature manufacturing technology and cost of raw materials.

The global High-Performance Insulation Materials market is valued at 5880 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 8890 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Morgan Thermal Ceramics

The 3M Company

Unifrax Corporation

Cabot Corporation

Shandong Luyang Share Co., Ltd.

Ibiden Co. Ltd.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc.

Isolite Insulating Products Co., Ltd.

BASF SE

Guangdong Alison Hi-Tech Co. Ltd.

Aerogel Technologies, Llc

Nano High-Tech Co., Ltd.

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Other Regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa)

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Ceramic Fibers

Aerogels

Others

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Oil & Gas

Industrial

Construction,

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global High-Performance Insulation Materials capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key High-Performance Insulation Materials manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of High-Performance Insulation Materials are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

High-Performance Insulation Materials Manufacturers

High-Performance Insulation Materials Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

High-Performance Insulation Materials Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the High-Performance Insulation Materials market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

