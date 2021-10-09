Global Home Healthcare Market Application Analysis 2019

MarketResearchNest.com presents “Global Home Healthcare Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” new Research to its studies database.

Home health care is a diversified industry which includes home nursing care, infusion services, companion care, and others. Home healthcare is particularly referred as home medical care. Home health care generally involves helping geriatric people to recover from an illness or injury and live independently for as long as possible. Home health care includes occupational and physical therapy, speech therapy, and skilled nursing. It may involve helping older adults with activities of daily living, like bathing, dressing, and eating. It can also include assistance with cooking, cleaning, other housekeeping, and monitoring one’s medication routine.

The global home healthcare market is mainly driven by increasing geriatric population, rising healthcare costs and technological advancements in healthcare devices. With increasing health awareness among people, increase in a number of people diagnosed with chronic diseases such as diabetes cardiac disorders and respiratory diseases, the demand for home healthcare market is expected to grow in the near future. The population of geriatric people is growing rapidly across the world. Geriatric population is more vulnerable to chronic diseases such as diabetes. This, in turn, is expected to fuel the growth of home healthcare market. However, changing reimbursement policies and limited insurance coverage may pose a challenge to the home healthcare market growth in the near future. Rapid job growth in home healthcare services is expected open alluring avenues for the market growth over the next few years.

The Americas is expected to witness a growth in the global home healthcare market due to the increasing adoption of long-termÂ home careÂ services and growing awareness about healthcare. The growth of the aging population will further propel the growth prospects for the market for the next four years. This in turn, will drive the purchase volume of crutches, canes, and wheelchairs by aging population.Â

The global Home Healthcare market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Home Healthcare market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Abbott

Johnson and Johnson

Omron Healthcare

AandD Medical

Apria Healthcare Group

Briggs Healthcare

Market size by Product

Diagnostics and Monitoring Home Devices

Therapeutics Home Healthcare Devices

Medical Supplies

Home Mobility Assists Devices

Others

Market size by End User

Medical Treatment

Preventive Healthcare

Home Healthcare Consumption by Region

North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central and South , merica, Brazil, Rest of South America, Middle East and Africa, GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa.

