Global Jet Bridge Market Opportunities Analysis 2019

A jet bridge is an enclosed, movable connector which most commonly extends from an airport terminalgate to an airplane, and in some instances from a port to a boat or ship, allowing passengers to board and disembark without going outside or being exposed to the elements. Depending on building design, sill heights, fueling positions, and operational requirements, a jet bridge may be fixed or movable, swinging radially and/or extending in length.

Jet bridges provide all-weather dry access to aircraft and enhance the security of terminal operations. They are often permanently attached at one end by a pivot (or rotunda) to the terminal building and have the ability to swing left or right. The cabin, at the end of the loading bridge, may be raised or lowered, extended or retracted, and may pivot, to accommodate aircraft of different sizes. Jet bridges are occasionally used at smaller, single-story airports. This is accomplished by a flight of stairs and, in some instances, a wheelchair lift. In this scenario, a passenger proceeds through the gate and then up a flight of stairs to meet the height of the jet bridge.

The Jet Bridge market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

A Global Jet Bridge Market provides an extensive view of size; trends and shape have been developed in this report to identify factors that will exhibit a significant impact in boosting the sales of Global Jet Bridge Market in the near future.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

ADELTE

CIMC Airport Facilities

FMT

JBT

Thyssenkrupp

Avicorp Middle East

Ameribridge

Deerns

Industrial Plugs and Sockets Breakdown Data by Type

By Product Type

Apron drive jet bridge

Nose-loader jet bridge

Dual jet bridge

Other jet bridges

By Movement Type

Moveable

Fixed

Moreover, the research report assessed market key features, consisting of revenue, capacity utilization rate, price, gross, growth rate, consumption, production, export, supply, cost, market size & share, industry demand, export & import analysis, and CAGR.

Industrial Plugs and Sockets Breakdown Data by Application

Small Airport

Medium Airport

International Airport

Jet Bridge Consumption by Region

North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central and South , merica, Brazil, Rest of South America, Middle East and Africa, GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa.

