Global Nicotinamide (NAA) (aka Niacinamide) Market Professional Survey Report 2018

In this report, the Global Nicotinamide (NAA) (aka Niacinamide) market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025.

This report studies the global Nicotinamide (NAA) (aka Niacinamide) market status and forecast, categorizes the global Nicotinamide (NAA) (aka Niacinamide) market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and other regions (Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

Niacin, also known as nicotinic acid, is an organic compound and is, depending on the definition used, one of the 20 to 80 essential human nutrients. Together with nicotinamide it makes up the group known as Nicotinamide complex. It has the formula C6H5NO2 and belongs to the group of the pyridinecarboxylic acids.

In 2016, the global Nicotinamide market is led by China, capturing about 37.09% of global Nicotinamide production. Europe is the second-largest region-wise market with31.57% global production share.

Lonza is the world leader, holding 47.21% production market share in 2016. Lonza’s main markets are China and Europe. Vertellus is the only producer in the United States. At present, Vertellus Europe’s production capacity has been transferred to China.

Europe was the largest consumption market for Nicotinamide, with volume exceeding 23923 MT in 2016. In addition, Asia Pacific is also expected to witness fastest growth.

In application, Nicotinamide downstream is wide and recently Nicotinamide has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Feed Additivesï¼Œ Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics and Food and Beverage. Globally, the Nicotinamide market is mainly driven by growing demand for Feed Additives which accounts for nearly 69.37% of total downstream consumption of Nicotinamide in global. In type, Nicotinamide can be divided into feed grade and Pharmaceutical Grade. Feed grade is the largest type, holding about 92.5% share.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Lonza

Jubilant Life Sciences

Vertellus

Brother Enterprises

Zhejiang Lanbo Biotechnology

Lasons India

Vanetta

DSM

Tianjin Zhongrui Pharmaceutical

Resonance Specialties

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Other regions (Central & South America, Middle East & Africa)

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Pharmaceutical Grade

Feed Grade

By Application, the market can be split into

Feed Additives

Food and Drinks Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Daily Chemicals

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Nicotinamide (NAA) (aka Niacinamide) capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Nicotinamide (NAA) (aka Niacinamide) manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Nicotinamide (NAA) (aka Niacinamide) are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Nicotinamide (NAA) (aka Niacinamide) Manufacturers

Nicotinamide (NAA) (aka Niacinamide) Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Nicotinamide (NAA) (aka Niacinamide) Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Nicotinamide (NAA) (aka Niacinamide) market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

