Global Nursing Education Market Report 2019 Attractiveness and Key Players

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central and South America

Nursing education also involves clinical rotations and simulation, throughout their schooling, to develop care planning and clinical reasoning. At the end of schooling, nursing students in the US and Canada, must take and pass the NCLEX, National Council of Licensure Examination to practice.

The retirement of trained nurses will give rise to the need for training, educating, and hiring new nurses. Also, continuous technological evolutions influence the need for trained and skilled nurses with the adequate qualifications.

Wearable devices are gaining popularity in industries such as healthcare and medicine. This technology is efficient as it aids the healthcare professionals in enhancing productivity and saving time. Also, these devices are useful in monitoring or tracking heart rates and glucose levels, and managing back therapy and Asthma in addition to performing other functional roles. Consequently, the institutions must educate healthcare professionals and nurses for efficient day-to-day functioning of hospitals and home healthcare services.

The key players covered in this study

Duke University

Johns Hopkins University

University of Pennsylvania

University of California

Columbia University

Emory University

Louisiana State University Health New Orleans

School of Education Northcentral University

New York University Rory Meyers College of Nursing

University of Maryland School of Nursing

University of Washington School of Nursing

University of Michigan School of Nursing

University of Illinois College of Nursing

American Career College (ACC)

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Baccalaureate Degree (BS)

Associate Degree (AD)

Diploma

Market segment by Application, split into

Conventional Universities

Nursing Programs in Colleges

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Nursing Education status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Nursing Education development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Nursing Education are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

