Global Serious Game Market Report 2019 Attractiveness and Key Players

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Serious Game Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”new report to its research database. The report spread across 91 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

This comprehensive Serious Game Market research report includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyses the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central and South America

A serious game or applied game is a game designed for a primary purpose other than pure entertainment. The “serious” adjective is generally prepended to refer to products used by industries like defense, education, scientific exploration, health care, emergency management, city planning, engineering, religion, and politics.

The education segment accounts for the major share of the market.

APAC is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the serious game market at a CAGR between 2018 and 2023. The growing interest of manufacturers in serious games and the increasing emphasis on the development of serious games are propelling the growth of the market in the APAC region.

In 2018, the global Serious Game market size was 2770 million US$ and it is expected to reach 9840 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 17.2% during 2019-2025.

Request a Sample Report Copy @

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/requestsample/652512

The key players covered in this study

Cisco

IBM

Microsoft

Nintendo

Serious Game International

Applied Research Associates

BreakAway Games

CCS Education

Designing Digitally

Serious Game Interactive

Browse detail report with in-depth TOC @

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/Global-Serious-Game-Market-Size-Status-and-Forecast-2019-2025.html

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Mobile-based

PC-based

Web-based

Market segment by Application, split into

Aerospace and Defence

Automotive

Education

Energy

Government

Healthcare

Media and Advertising

Others

Order Inquiry for buying Copy @

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/enquirybuy/652512

Which Types of Questions does the Report Answer?

What are the substitutes of products offered in the global Serious Game?

What are the growth driving factors of the global Serious Game?

Which are the high-growth segments of the global Serious Game?

What are the upcoming industry trends?

Which regions will create rewarding prospects in the global Serious Game?

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Serious Game status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Serious Game development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Serious Game are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

About Us:

MarketResearchNest.com is the most comprehensive collection of market research products and services on the Web. We offer reports from almost all top publishers and update our collection on daily basis to provide you with instant online access to the world’s most complete and recent database of expert insights on Global industries, organizations, products, and trends.

Contact Us

Mr. Jeet Jain

Sales Manager

[email protected]

+91-888-841-3131(IND) | +1-240-284-8070(U.S) | +44-20-3290-4151(U.K)

Connect with us: Google+ | LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook