IP Multimedia Subsystems (IMS) Test and Monitoring Solutions Market 2019-2025 Leading Companies- Accanto, Agilent Technologies, Anritsu, Empirix, EXFO and more…

IP Multimedia Subsystems (IMS) Test and Monitoring Solutions Market



The IP Multimedia Subsystem or IP Multimedia Core Network Subsystem (IMS) is an architectural framework for delivering IP multimedia services. Historically, mobile phones have provided voice call services over a circuit-switched-style network, rather than strictly over an IP packet-switched network. Alternative methods of delivering voice (VoIP) or other multimedia services have become available on smartphones, but they have not become standardized across the industry. IMS is an architectural framework to provide such standardization.

This report focuses on the global IP Multimedia Subsystems (IMS) Test and Monitoring Solutions status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the IP Multimedia Subsystems (IMS) Test and Monitoring Solutions development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Accanto Systems

Agilent Technologies

Anritsu Company

Empirix

EXFO

Ixia

JDS Uniphase Corporation

RADCOM

Radvision

Shenick Network Systems

Spirent Communications

Tekelec

Tektronix

Telchemy

Incorporated

Witbe

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Voice Test and Monitoring Solutions

Wireless Test and Monitoring Solutions

Data Test and Monitoring Solutions

Transport Test and Monitoring Solutions

Video Test and Monitoring Solutions

Market segment by Application, split into

Network Equipment Manufacturers (NEMs)

Network Service Provider & Carrier (NSP&C)

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix



