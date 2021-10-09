Karting Report: Global Market Sales, Consumption, Demand and Forecast 2019-2025

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Karting Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” new report to its research database. The report spread across 121 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

Karting is a type of open-wheel car. Go-karts come in all shapes and forms, from motorless models to high-powered racing machines. Some, such as Superkarts, are able to beat racing cars or motorcycles on long circuits.

The leading manufactures mainly are Sodikart, Praga Kart, OTK Kart, RiMO Go Karts and Birel Art. Sodikart is the largest manufacturer; its revenue of global market exceeds 20% in 2017. There are mainly two type product of Karting market: Outdoor Karting and Indoor Karting. Geographically, the global Karting market has been segmented into North America, Europe, China, Asia (Ex China) and RoW. The Europe held the largest share in the global market, its revenue of global market exceeds 71% in 2017.

The global Karting market is valued at 208.7 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 282.7 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Karting market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Karting in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central and South America and Middle East and Africa, focuses on the consumption of Karting in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Karting market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Karting market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

Top manufacturers/players, sales volume, price, revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player:

Sodikart

Praga Kart

OTK Kart

RiMO Go Karts

Birel Art

Shenzhen Explorerkart

OTL Kart

Bizkarts

CRG

Kandi Technologies

Alpha Karting

Anderson-CSK

Pole Position Raceway

Gillard

Goldenvale

TAL-KO Racing

Margay Racing

Bowman

Speed2Max

Market by Product Type:

Outdoor Karting

Indoor Karting

Market by Applications:

Rental

Racing

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Karting market size (value and volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Karting market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Karting companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Karting submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Karting are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

