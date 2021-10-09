Lathe Machines Market Analysis and Growth during the Forecast Period 2014-2022 | Key Players include Dalian Machine Tool Group Corporation, DMG Mori Co., Ltd, Doosan Machine Tools, Haas Automation Inc.

Overview of Lathe Machines Market

Lathe Machines Market Report forecasts that the global lathe machines market size was estimated to be $9,925 million in 2015, and is expected to reach $12,012 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 2.6%. The Automotive segment is expected to dominate the end-user sector in the global lathe machines market from 2015 to 2022. Asia-Pacific dominated with 43.8% of the global lathe machines market share in 2015.

Lathe machines are one of the most important machine tools used in the metal-working industry and are considered as powerful metal shaping machine tools. They transform the unfinished metal sheet into a variety of finished metal products, precise machine components, automotive spares, and body parts. Lathe machines include metal cutting tools that create desired product from metal sheets by scraping the unwanted metal.

The Major players reported in the market include:

Some of the key players in the lathe machines market include Dalian Machine Tool Group Corporation, DMG Mori Co., Ltd, Doosan Machine Tools, Haas Automation Inc., Hardinge Inc., HMT Machine Tools, JTEJT Corporation, Okuma Corporation, Samsung Machine Tools, and Yamazaki Mazak Corporation.

KEY BENEFITS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the Lathe Machines market along with current and future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

The report provides information regarding key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with their impact analysis.

Porter’s Five Forces and SWOT analyses of key market players in the industry have been provided to highlight the growth strategies adopted by them.

The value chain analysis of the industry signifies the key intermediaries involved, and elaborates their roles and value additions at every stage of the value chain.

The quantitative analysis of the market during the period of 2014-2022 is provided to elaborate the market potential.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:

By Type

Vertical lathes

Horizontal lathes

By Operation

Conventional lathes

CNC lathes

By End-user

Automotive

General manufacturing

Transportation

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East and Africa

TABLE OF CONTENTS

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4 WORLD LATHE MACHINES MARKET, BY END USER

CHAPTER 5 WORLD LATHE MACHINES MARKET, BY APPLICATION

CHAPTER 6 WORLD LATHE MACHINES MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

CHAPTER 7 COMPANY PROFILES

