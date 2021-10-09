Latin America Heavy Construction Equipment Market Witness Highest Growth in near future

Overview of Latin America Heavy Construction Equipment Market

According to a new report titled, Latin America Heavy Construction Equipment Market by Equipment, Application, and End User: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2014-2022″, the Latin America heavy construction equipment market size was valued at $4,310 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $6,391 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2016 to 2022. The construction segment accounted for the dominant share of total heavy construction equipment market in 2016.

The heavy construction equipment comprises heavy-duty vehicles, which are specifically designed for use in various construction operations such as drilling, hauling, excavating, paving, and grading. The market players in the Latin America heavy construction equipment industry cater to various end-user industries including manufacturing, oil & gas, forestry, mining, construction, and infrastructure. Heavy construction equipment manufacturers focus on designing high-quality products that have high-performance and efficiency. The prominent players have introduced advanced heavy construction equipment, which adhere to the government norms and cater to the demand from these end users.

The Major players reported in the market include:

The report includes comprehensive analysis of the key players such as AB Volvo, Caterpillar Inc., Komatsu Ltd., Doosan Infracore Co. Ltd., Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd., JC Bamford Excavators Ltd. (JCB), Liebherr Group, CNH Industrial N.V., Atlas Copco, and Terex Corporation.

KEY BENEFITS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the Latin America Heavy Construction Equipment market along with current and future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

The report provides information regarding key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with their impact analysis.

Porter’s Five Forces and SWOT analyses of key market players in the industry have been provided to highlight the growth strategies adopted by them.

The value chain analysis of the industry signifies the key intermediaries involved, and elaborates their roles and value additions at every stage of the value chain.

The quantitative analysis of the market during the period of 2014-2022 is provided to elaborate the market potential.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:

BY EQUIPMENT

Earthmoving

Excavators

Loaders

Backhoe Loaders

Motor Graders

Material Handling

Cranes

Telescopic Handlers

Heavy Construction Vehicles

Dumpers

Tippers

Others

Compactors

Pavers

By Application

Excavation & Demolition

Heavy Lifting

Material Handling

Tunneling

Recycling & Waste Management

By End User

Infrastructure

Construction

Mining

Manufacturing

Oil & Gas

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East and Africa

