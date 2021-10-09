Recommendation Engine Market Size | Global Industry Report 2019-2025

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Recommendation Engine Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”new report to its research database. The report spread across 94 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central and South America

A recommendation engine, also known as a recommender system, is software that analyzes available data to make suggestions for something that a website user might be interested in, such as a book, a video or a job, among other possibilities.

North America is expected to be the largest revenue-generating region, as there is a high focus on innovations in the US and Canada. These countries have the most competitive and rapidly changing market across the globe. APAC is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the market. Moreover, APAC is expected to be the highly potential market due to rise in the eCommerce market and enormous growth of data across all end-users.

The key players covered in this study

IBM

Google

AWS

Microsoft

Salesforce

Sentient Technologies

HPE

Oracle

Intel

SAP

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Collaborative filtering

Content-based filtering

Hybrid recommendation

Market segment by Application, split into

Manufacturing

Healthcare

BFSI

Media and entertainment

Transportation

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Recommendation Engine status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Recommendation Engine development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Recommendation Engine are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

