Runtime Application Self-Protection (RASP) Market Growth Analysis 2019-2025 with Leading Companies- Micro Focus, Veracode, Contrast Security, Vasco, Arxan and more…
A new market study, titled “Global Runtime Application Self-Protection (RASP) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
Runtime Application Self-Protection (RASP) Market
RASP is a security technology that enables real-time application protection by identifying and blocking any malicious attacks. The protection is embedded within the runtime environment of the application and intercepts all actions to determine if they are secure. In 2018, the global Runtime Application Self-Protection (RASP) market size was 240 million US$ and it is expected to reach 2340 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 33.1% during 2019-2025.
North America is estimated to hold the largest market size in 2018. Increasing penetration of internet and growth in the incidents of attacks on enterprise applications are driving the need of runtime application self-protection solutions. Furthermore, rapid economic growth in the developing countries, along with improved regulatory reforms and economic stability is driving the runtime application self-protection market growth in APAC. In Latin America, SMEs as well as large enterprises, belonging to a range of verticals, such as Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI); government and defense; and IT and telecommunications, are expected to increase their investments in runtime application self-protection solutions and services.
The key players covered in this study
Micro Focus
Veracode
Contrast Security
Vasco
Arxan
Immunio
Prevoty
Waratek
Pradeo
Signal Sciences
Runsafe Security
Guardsquare
Promon
IBM
WhiteHat Security
HPE
This report focuses on the global Runtime Application Self-Protection (RASP) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Runtime Application Self-Protection (RASP) development in United States, Europe and China.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Solutions
Services
Market segment by Application, split into
Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)
IT and telecommunications
Government and defense
Energy and utilities
Manufacturing
Healthcare
Retail
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Runtime Application Self-Protection (RASP) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Runtime Application Self-Protection (RASP) development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table of Content:
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Market Share by Key Players
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
5 United States
6 Europe
7 China
8 Japan
9 Southeast Asia
10 India
11 Central & South America
12 International Players Profiles
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
