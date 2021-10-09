Runtime Application Self-Protection (RASP) Market Growth Analysis 2019-2025 with Leading Companies- Micro Focus, Veracode, Contrast Security, Vasco, Arxan and more…

A new market study, titled “Global Runtime Application Self-Protection (RASP) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Runtime Application Self-Protection (RASP) Market



RASP is a security technology that enables real-time application protection by identifying and blocking any malicious attacks. The protection is embedded within the runtime environment of the application and intercepts all actions to determine if they are secure. In 2018, the global Runtime Application Self-Protection (RASP) market size was 240 million US$ and it is expected to reach 2340 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 33.1% during 2019-2025.



North America is estimated to hold the largest market size in 2018. Increasing penetration of internet and growth in the incidents of attacks on enterprise applications are driving the need of runtime application self-protection solutions. Furthermore, rapid economic growth in the developing countries, along with improved regulatory reforms and economic stability is driving the runtime application self-protection market growth in APAC. In Latin America, SMEs as well as large enterprises, belonging to a range of verticals, such as Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI); government and defense; and IT and telecommunications, are expected to increase their investments in runtime application self-protection solutions and services.

The key players covered in this study

Micro Focus

Veracode

Contrast Security

Vasco

Arxan

Immunio

Prevoty

Waratek

Pradeo

Signal Sciences

Runsafe Security

Guardsquare

Promon

IBM

WhiteHat Security

HPE

Request Free Sample Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4097215-global-runtime-application-self-protection-rasp-market-size



This report focuses on the global Runtime Application Self-Protection (RASP) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Runtime Application Self-Protection (RASP) development in United States, Europe and China.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Solutions

Services

Market segment by Application, split into

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

IT and telecommunications

Government and defense

Energy and utilities

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Retail

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Runtime Application Self-Protection (RASP) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Runtime Application Self-Protection (RASP) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.



Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix



View Detailed Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/4097215-global-runtime-application-self-protection-rasp-market-size

About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)