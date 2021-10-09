The reports cover key developments in the smoothies market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from smoothies market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Smoothies in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the Smoothies market.

Smoothies Market Introduction:

A smoothie is a creamy and thick beverage mostly made from the raw fruit, vegetables and dairy products. The dairy products such as milk, yogurt, ice-cream or cottage cheese are used in the smoothies. Other ingredients used in the smoothies are water, crushed ice, fruit juice, sweeteners, nutritional supplements, whey powder, plant milk, tea and chocolate to enhance the nutritional level and taste. A smoothie prepared using the dairy products is similar to a milkshake, though the latter typically contains less fruit and often uses ice cream or frozen yogurt. The smoothies often become hyper-concentrated sources of fruit sugars.

The smoothies market is growing at a sustainable rate owing to factors such as increasing demand for the product in Asia Pacific countries such as India and China owing to the large consumer base and changing food habits, varying lifestyle patterns among the general population. Moreover, rising health consciousness among young population coupled with increasing demand for the ready-to-eat food products is anticipated to drive the growth of the smoothies market over the projected period. The smoothies are gaining popularity among gym trainers owing to health benefits associated with its regular consummation. However, lack of awareness about the availability of products in developing economies about health benefits of the smoothies coupled with the absence of proper packaging methods is expected to restrain market growth to a certain extent.

Smoothies Market Top Key Players:

Daily Harvest

Smoothie

Happy Planet Foods, Inc.

Innocent

Jamba Juice

MTY Food Group Inc.

Naked Juice Company.

Odwalla Inc.

Smoothie King

Tropical Smoothie Cafe, LLC

The global smoothies market is segmented on the basis of type, functional ingredients and distribution channel. On the basis of type, the global smoothies market is segmented into fruit-based smoothies and dairy-based smoothies. The fruit-based smoothies are further bifurcated into organic smoothies and inorganic smoothies. On the basis of functional ingredients, the market is categorized into fruits, nuts, vegetables and seeds. The fruits segment includes strawberry, banana, apple, mango and others. Likewise, the nuts segment includes almond, hazelnut, walnuts and others. The vegetable segment is divided into spinach, celery, carrot, ginger and others. The seed segment is categorized into chia seeds, flax seeds, pumpkin seeds and others. On the basis of the distribution channel, the smoothies market is classified into restaurants, smoothie bars, commercial retail and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global smoothies market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The smoothies market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the smoothies market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the smoothies market in these regions.

