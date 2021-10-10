2019 Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Market to Reflect Impressive Growth Rate Along with Top Players Analysis as Amazon, Albert Technologies, Facebook, IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Narrative Science, Samsung Electronics, Sentient Technologies

Market Report Titled “Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Market Research Report – Forecast to 2025″ is a Specialist Examination Report Explores the Market by Research Methodology, Segmentation, Key Players, and Major Region Globally .

Artificial intelligence in marketing helps the marketers to leverage customer’s data to draw important insights like buying behavior of the customer. Artificial Intelligence in marketing makes use of various concepts like machine learning to know the pattern of the consumer which helps the companies to plan their next move accordingly. Artificial Intelligence in marketing is used in various applications such as dynamic pricing, social media advertising, and sales & marketing automation among others.

The global Artificial intelligence in marketing market is experiencing high demand due to the increasing popularity of social media. Various sectors like BFSI, retail, and consumer goods are using these solutions to gain more revenues. The growing use of social media and the growing popularity of customer-centric marketing strategies are the major factors that are expected to support the growth of artificial intelligence in marketing market whereas data privacy issues are the major factors that are expected to slow down the growth of this market.

Key Players Influencing the Market

Amazon

Albert Technologies Ltd.

Facebook Inc.

IBM Corporation

Intel Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Narrative Science

Samsung Electronics

Sentient Technologies

Xilinx Inc.

The report aims to provide an overview of the global artificial intelligence in marketing market with detailed market segmentation by offering, technology, deployment type, application, industry, and geography. The global artificial intelligence in marketing market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the artificial intelligence in marketing market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Artificial Intelligence in Marketing market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The Artificial Intelligence in marketing market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of eighteen countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the Artificial Intelligence in Marketing market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the Artificial Intelligence in marketing market in these regions.

Answers that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

