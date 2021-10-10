2019 Cloud Migration Market to Reflect Impressive Growth Rate Along with Top Players Analysis as Accenture, Amazon Web Services, Cisco Systems, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, DXC Technology

Market Report Titled “ Cloud Migration Market Research Report – Forecast to 2027″ is a Specialist Examination Report Explores the Market by Research Methodology, Segmentation, Key Players, and Major Region Globally .

The 21st century has witnessed an explosion of data post the boom of internet and dot com revolution. Large businesses depend on computers to store and process vital consumer data. The physical storage drives available in the market have proven to be insufficient for storing large data for companies. A new cloud-based model for data storage that provides abundant space and higher level of security has emerged in the last few years. The cloud storage is less expensive and it reduces the burden of any organization by allowing them to focus on their core operations.

Advantages such as faster and easier deployment along with scalability flexibility, and the rising demand from businesses to lower capital and operational expenditures are anticipated to boost the cloud migration market globally. Concerns around the compatibility of various enterprise applications in the cloud are one of the major restraining factors in the cloud migration market. Growing market attractiveness in emerging industry verticals especially healthcare is anticipated to further provide good opportunities to the players operating in the cloud migration market.

Key Players Influencing the Market

Accenture PLC

Amazon Web Services Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation

DXC Technology

Google Inc.

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Rackspace US, INC.

SAS Institute Inc.

The global cloud migration market is segmented on the basis of service, application, and end-user. On the basis of service, the cloud migration market is segmented into Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Software as a Service (SaaS), and Platform as a Service (PaaS). The cloud migration market on the basis of the application is classified into project management, compliance and security management, and infrastructure management. Based on end-user, the cloud migration market is segmented into BFSI, retail, healthcare, IT and Telecom, manufacturing, government, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Cloud Migration market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Cloud Migration market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting Cloud Migration market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Cloud Migration market in these regions.

Answers that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Cloud Migration Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Cloud Migration Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Cloud Migration Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Cloud Migration Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

