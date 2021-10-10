Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Market Is Estimated To Witness Expansion with a High CAGR Throughout the Forecast Period 2018-2023 Global Industry Growth Analysis by Technology, Size, Share and Top Key Players

Kenneth Research has introduced a new study on ‘Global Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Market’ which explores the market trends, growth drivers and restraints, elaborative information on various segments and sub segments of the market along with the current market scenario in various regions of the world. With an unbiased analysis on various market dynamics, our report aims to emphasize on different growth avenues that are expected to drive the growth of the market during the period of 2018-2023.

ADAS are systems that support, complement or substitute the driver of a vehicle. These systems help drivers to avoid collisions and accidents. It is a set of systems used in vehicles to provide an intelligent and comfortable driving experience. They use radar and cameras to assist the drivers by providing real-time information about the surroundings. ADAS is leading the way for autonomous vehicles. These systems are the foundation of next-generation automotive electronic safety systems and autonomous cars. A vehicle’s ADAS can detect objects and alert the driver of hazardous conditions or impending danger.

The global ADAS market is expected to reach USD 31.95 Bn by 2023 with a CAGR of 21.1% during 2018-2023.

The ADAS market is divided into three primary segments based on vehicle, sensor and component.

Based on vehicle, the market is segmented into passenger and commercial vehicles.

Based on sensors, the market is divided into image, radar, lidar and other sensors (ultrasonic,

Infrared and laser sensors).

Based on components, the market is classified into adaptive cruise control (ACC), parking assistance (PA), lane departure warning (LDW), tire pressure monitoring (TPM), blind spot detection (BSD), autonomous emergency braking (AEB) and others (adaptive front lighting, drowsiness monitor, forward collision warning, head-up display and driver monitoring systems).

On the basis of regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Top Key Players of Global Market:

The key competitors in the global ADAS market are Continental AG, Autoliv Inc., Delphi Technologies, Denso Corporation, Bosch, Mobileye and others.

Key growth factors

The increasing government initiatives for mandating driver assistance system in order to lower road accidents is expected to proliferate market growth. Higher adoption of these systems in small cars is anticipated to further boost the market demand. Rising levels of technological innovation as well as growing initiatives towards vehicle automation and self-drive cars have raised the demand for the safety of the driver and assistance systems over the past decade. The adoption of ADAS applications such as ACC, BSD, LDW and night vision are leading to reduction in the number of accidents. It has been projected that the number of road accidents would increase in developing countries, thereby leading to market growth in terms of revenue. For instance, the European Union has mandated the automotive manufacturers to fit ADAS systems such as LDW and AEB systems in all heavy commercial vehicles weighing over 7,000 kgs.

Threats and key players

The growth of the ADAS market is currently hindered by the growing incidence of software failures in sensors coupled with the high cost of these systems that have acted as major restraining factors for the wide acceptability of these systems. The forward-collision warning systems still have difficulty identifying objects when a vehicle is traveling at high speed. Many of the most promising ADAS applications are still being refined or have not yet hit the market while others are expensive and mostly available in premium cars. But one of the most important factors inhibiting demand could be a lack of consumer awareness. Once consumers become familiar with ADAS, they will prefer cars with these features.

What’s covered in the report?

Overview of the global ADAS learning market. Market drivers and challenges of the global ADAS market. Market trends in the global ADAS market. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for the segment based on vehicles. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for the segment based on sensors. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for the segment based on components. Historical, current and forecasted regional (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa) market size data for the ADAS market. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for region-wise segments. Analysis of company profiles of major competitors operating in the market.

