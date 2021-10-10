Aerospace Filters Market Insights 2019-2027 Brief Analysis by Leading Key Players: Donaldson Company, Eaton Filtration, Freudenberg Group, GKN Aerospace

The global aerospace filters market accounted to US$ 1.05 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 2.03 Bn by 2027.

North America and the Asia Pacific were the leading regions geographically where it is anticipated that the APAC region would be the highest revenue contributor at the end of the forecast period by 2027. The constantly rising passenger air traffic has created huge demands for additions of commercial aircraft carriers in the APAC region and thus propel the growth of aerospace filters market in the region.

Worldwide Aerospace Filters Market Analysis to 2027 is a specialized and in-depth study of the Aerospace Filters industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Aerospace Filters market with detailed market segmentation by product/application and geography. The global Aerospace Filters market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Aerospace Filters players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Companies Mentioned:

Donaldson Company

Eaton Filtration

Freudenberg Group

GKN Aerospace

Hollingsworth & Vose

Pall Corporation

Parker Hannifin

Porvair plc

Recco Filters

Safran Filtration Systems

Segment by Type Insights

The global aerospace filters market by type is segmented into air filter, liquid filter, and gas filter. These aircraft filters are consistently witnessing significant demand from the entire ecosystem, i.e. aircraft manufacturers, aircraft engine manufacturers, as well as the maintenance, repair & overhaul companies. The air filter market is expected to grow in the coming years owing to the improvements being focused on to treat volatile organic compounds (VOC) and other odors in the cabin. Demand for lightweight engine components is also enhancing the engine air filters market.

Segment by Application Insights

The global aerospace filters market is categorized based on different application such as hydraulic system, engine, avionics, and cabin among others. The filtration of air and liquids in these areas are crucial for an aircraft’s smooth operation. Unusual cabin air atmosphere has resulted in various incidents of diverting the aircraft to the nearest airport, illness, and other situations. These instances have raised concerns related to sustainable cabin air demands. The increasing demand from passengers and crews to ensure better quality cabin air is driving the cabin air filters market, which is facilitating the growth of aerospace filters market.

Strategic Insights

New market initiatives were observed as the most adopted strategy in global aerospace filters market. Few of the recent market initiatives are listed below:

2019: Aerometals has declared about a developmental program to certify the engine inlet barrier filter system for Airbus H225 transport category helicopter. Aerometals and Safran Helicopter Engines have signed a cooperative agreement to bring next-generation IBF (inlet barrier filter).

2019: GKN Fokker in the roll-out ceremony of the first Dutch F-35, had entered into an agreement with the Pratt & Whitney for production of advanced composite parts for the F135 engine. The manufacturing would be carried out in GKN Fokker’s facility located in Hoogeveen, the Netherlands.

2018: Freudenberg Filtration Technologies has signed a contract to buy major shareholdings of the Apollo Air-cleaner Co., Ltd. in China. Through this contract, the company would aim to strengthen its filter business in China market.

GLOBAL AEROSPACE FILTERS MARKET SEGMENTATION

Global Aerospace filters market – By Type

Air Filter

Liquid Filter

Gas Filter

Global Aerospace filters market – By Application

Hydraulic System

Engine

Avionics

Cabin

Global Aerospace filters market – By Aircraft Type

Fixed Wing Aircraft

Rotary Wing Aircraft

Global Aerospace filters market – By End-User

Commercial

Military

