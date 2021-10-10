Agriculture Drones / UAVs Market Status, Trends, Size, Inventor, Cost, Profit, Segmentation | Industry Analysis Forecast Report

Agriculture Drones / UAVs Market – 2018

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “” To Its Research DatabaseThe report “ Agricultural Drones / UAVs : Global Market Intelligence (2011-2020)” provides market intelligence on the different market segments, based on type, components, application / use, and geography. Market size and forecast (2011-2020) has been provided in the report. The primary objectives of this report are to provide 1) comprehensive global market intelligence through detailed segmentation, 2) market size and forecasts, growth rates, market dynamics, industry structure and developments, market situation, trends, 3) detailed analysis of current dynamics and trends, key market players, and strategies in the market, 4) detailed value chain analysis and review of growth factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants, 5) provide emerging opportunities in the market and the future impact of major drivers and restraints of the market and, 6) support decision makers in making cost-effective business decisions.

In our market size and forecast determination efforts, an extensive secondary research was initially completed to gain a good perspective of the market in each region. Extensive primary research was also carried out by interviewing the key executives from the industry. These interviews helped us to fill-in the data gaps after secondary research. Several secondary sources such as encyclopedia, directories, and databases have been used to identify and collect information useful for this extensive techno-commercial study. The respondents – selected experts from manufacturers and selected suppliers – have been interviewed to obtain and verify critical information as well as to assess the future prospects. The usage of obtained information is based on the perceived reliability by the research team. In many cases, a combination of several sources was used. Sprout Intelligence provides an in-depth analysis of the market segmentation, which is a critical element of the market intelligence reports at Sprout Intelligence.Executives in marketing, strategic planning and new product development will find such discussions in our reports pertinent and useful. Management consultants, investment bankers, manufacturers, distributors, suppliers, and regulatory authorities are amongst our regular clientele served.The general data sources used in this report are company websites, trade association publications, regulatory authorities, journals, magazines, news websites, press releases, media publications, interaction with industry experts, company executives, research papers, articles, patents, scientific literature, among many others.– Agricultural Drones market is expected to grow at more than 20% CAGR from 2016 to 2020. – USA, Brazil, France, China, and Middle East are the leading countries in Agricultural Drones market. – 3D Robotics, USA, AeroVironment, USA, AgEagle Drones, USA, Agribotics, USA, AscTec Firefly, Germany are leading manufacturers of Agricultural Drones. – Sprout Intelligence expert team estimated that the global Agricultural Drones market in 2015 was worth more than USD 250 million.With the given market data,Researcher offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report: Regional and country-level analysis of the Agriculture Drones / UAVs market, by end-use. Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

Report Introduction 1.1. Report Description 1.1.1. Research Methodology 1.1.2. Report Objectives 1.1.3. Data Sources 1.2. Acronyms / Abbreviations 1.3. Assumptions 1.4. Limitations Executive Summary Global Agricultural Drones Market, By Type 3.1. Fixed-wing drones 3.2. Multi rotor drones 3.3. Others Global Agricultural Drones Market, By Components 4.1. Hardware 4.2. Software 4.3. Others (Services, etc.) Global Agricultural Drones Market, By Application / Use 5.1. Monitoring/ Inspection 5.2. Mapping 5.3. Survey 5.4. Others Global Agricultural Drones Market, By Region 6.1. North America (NA) 6.1.1. USA 6.1.2. Canada 6.1.3. Mexico 6.1.4. Rest of North America 6.2. South America (SA) 6.2.1. Brazil 6.2.2. Argentina 6.2.3. Rest of South America 6.3. Europe (EU) 6.3.1. France 6.3.2. Germany 6.3.3. UK 6.3.4. Italy 6.3.5. Spain 6.3.6. Rest of Europe 6.4. Asia-Pacific (APAC) 6.4.1. China 6.4.2. Japan 6.4.3. India 6.4.4. Australia 6.4.5. Rest of Asia-Pacific 6.5. Rest of the World (RoW) 6.5.1. Middle East 6.5.2. Africa Key Market Players 7.1. 3D Robotics, USA 7.2. AeroVironment, USA 7.3. AgEagle Drones, USA 7.4. Agribotics, USA 7.5. AscTec Firefly, Germany 7.6. Delair Tech, France 7.7. DJI, China 7.8. Drone Deploy, USA 7.9. Gryphon Dynamics, South Korea 7.10. Honeycomb Ag Drones, USA 7.11. Lehmann Aviation, France 7.12. Precision Drone, USA 7.13. Precision Hawk, USA 7.14. Sensefly, Switzerland 7.15. Ursula Agriculture, UK 7.16. Volcan UAV, UK 7.17. Others

