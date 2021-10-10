Algorithm Trading Market Trends and Industry Analysis, Evolving Technology, and Top Companies like AlgoTrader, Trading Technologies International, InfoReach, Tethys Technology, Lime Brokerage, FlexTrade Systems

According to the research report, the growing Algorithm Trading market is likely to boost the global market substantially over the forthcoming years. Apart from this, the increasing number of driving is projected to add to the growth of this market significantly in the near future. The worldwide market is analyzed on the basis of the various segments and the geographical reach of this market. How the market’s segments are propelling the market in the market scenario is mentioned in this report. The continual rising factors boosting the demand for Algorithm Trading market notes the research study.

Global algorithm trading market is expected to grow from US$ 8,790.7 Mn in 2016 to US$ 18,160.8 Mn by 2025 at a CAGR of 8.7% between 2017 and 2025.

The algorithm trading market has experienced significant growth rate owing to increasing automation process in trading by a large number of firms. Integrated financial markets help the local vendors into buying foreign assets with the reduced risks. Involvement of various international markets has directed to global distribution of savings and also aiding the countries in creating opportunities for portfolio diversification and risk sharing.

Top Companies profiled in this report includes, AlgoTrader GmbH, Trading Technologies International, Inc., InfoReach, Inc., Tethys Technology, Inc., Lime Brokerage LLC, FlexTrade Systems, Inc., Tower Research Capital LLC, Virtu Financial, Hudson River Trading LLC and Citadel LLC, among others.

Various segments of the market such as type/components/ application/industry verticals/ end-users are analyzed with robust research methodology which includes three step process starting with extensive secondary research to gather data from company profiles, global/regional associations, trade journals, technical white papers, paid databases etc. followed by primary research (interviews) with industry experts/KOLs to gain their insights and views on current scenarios and future scope of the market as well as validating the secondary information, further internal statistical model is used to estimate the market size and forecasts till 2025.

The report focuses on an in-depth segmentation of this market based by function and application. The geographic segmentation of the report covers six major regions including; North Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SA). The regional market has been further bifurcated by respective countries. By application segment equities accounted for the largest share of the algorithm trading market in 2016; whereas, Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The report aims to provide an overview of global algorithm trading market with detailed market segmentation. Also, it analyzes the current algorithm trading market scenario and forecasts the market till 2025. The report covers market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period. Furthermore, the report analyzes the competitive scenario, geographic trends, and opportunities in the markets with respect to all geographic regions. The report also includes the detailed company profiles of the key players in the market along with their market strategies. The report also provide PEST analysis of all five regions along with the SWOT analysis for all company profiled in the report.

