Aquafeed Market Leading Growth Drivers, Emerging Audience, Segments, Development Status and Forecast To 2027 | BioMar Group, Biostadt India Limited, Cargill, Incorporated, Nutreco N.V, Nutriad International NV, Purina Animal Nutrition LLC, Ridley Corporation Limited

Aquafeed Market Leading Growth Drivers, Emerging Audience, Segments, Development Status and Forecast To 2027
Fish feed provides balanced nutrition to the fish and plays a significant role in the commercial aquaculture industry. The aquafeed is available in various forms including pellets, granular, powder and liquid and acts as an essential element in the growth of fish. Nutritional additives and ingredients such as cereal grains, vitamins, minerals, and protein are added to the aquafeed products to promote the overall growth and health of the fish. Moreover, aquafeed meals are prepared by the composition of various raw materials on the basis of age and types of aquatic species.
The aquafeed market is primarily driven due to increasing import & export and demand for fish globally. Moreover, raising awareness of fish as a part of the healthy & nutritional diet and increasing research and development in the field of aquaculture is anticipated to fuel the aquafeed market during the projected period. Additionally, the significant shift of the people toward fish farming in developed and developing economies further propel the growth of the market. The key factor restraining the growth of aquafeed market includes strict government policies & regulation and increasing prices of raw material.
MARKET SEGMENTATION
On the basis of ingredients
- Soybean
- Corn
- Fish Meal
- Fish Oil, And Others
Based on additives,
- Bifurcated Into Antibiotics
- Vitamins
- Antioxidants
- Amino Acids
- Feed Enzymes
- Feed Acidifier, And Others
On the basis of end users,
- Fish
- Mollusks
- Crustaceans, And Others
The report analyzes factors affecting the aquafeed market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the aquafeed market in these regions.
KEY PLAYERS
- Aller Aqua Group
- Alltech
- Archer Daniels Midland Company
- BioMar Group
- Biostadt India Limited
- Cargill, Incorporated
- Nutreco N.V
- Nutriad International NV
- Purina Animal Nutrition LLC
- Ridley Corporation Limited
TABLE OF CONTENTS
1. INTRODUCTION
1.1. SCOPE OF THE STUDY
1.2. THE INSIGHT PARTNERS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE
1.3. MARKET SEGMENTATION
1.3.1 Aquafeed Market – By Ingredients
1.3.2 Aquafeed Market – By Additives
1.3.3 Aquafeed Market – By End Users
1.3.4 Aquafeed Market – By Region
1.3.4.1 By Country
2. KEY TAKEWAYS
3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
4. AQUAFEED MARKET LANDSCAPE
4.1. OVERVIEW
4.2. PEST ANALYSIS
4.2.1 North America – Pest Analysis
4.2.2 Europe – Pest Analysis
4.2.3 Asia-Pacific – Pest Analysis
4.2.4 Middle East and Africa – Pest Analysis
4.2.5 South and Central America – Pest Analysis
4.3. EXPERT OPINIONS
…..Continue
Reasons to Buy the Report:
• Learn about the driving factors, affecting the market growth.
• Imbibe the advancements and progress in the market during the forecast period.
• Understand where the market opportunities lies.
• Compare and evaluate various options affecting the market.
• Pick up on the leading market players within the market.
• Envision the restrictions and restrains that are likely to hamper the market.
