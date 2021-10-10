ATM Market Analysis, Business Opportunities and Major Key Players 2020- NCR Corporation, Diebold, Hitachi-Omron Terminal Solutions Corporation

ATMs have evolved from just cash dispensing machines to multifunctional equipment that provide not only cash withdrawal facilities but offer currency conversions facilities, account information, deposits, transfers, bill payment, cash recycling among other services. The Asia-Pacific region is becoming increasingly characterized by technology-facilitated transactions. The adoption of ATMs in Asia Pacific has remarkably increased in the past decade. A decade ago, ATM machines were mere cash dispensers through which customers could only withdraw cash and receive details of their bank accounts. Financial inclusion initiatives undertaken by the governments of several countries continue to promote cash as an essential payment instrument for day-to-day transactions, which is among the major factors driving the global Automated Teller Machine (ATM) market. However, the rising importance for alternative payments and an increase in the number of POS terminals are among factors restraining the growth of the Automated Teller Machine (ATM) market.

Automated Teller Machine (ATM) is an electronic banking outlet that enables customers to complete basic transactions in the absence of a teller or a branch representative. People who own credit cards or debit cards can easily access most ATMs. In several cases, banks and credit unions own ATMs. However, individuals and businesses also buy or lease ATMs on their own or through an ATM franchise. When individuals or small businesses such as restaurants or gas stations own ATMs, the profit model is based on charging fees to the users of the machines.These days consumers want convenient and swift services from banks & other financial institutions for financial transactions. Today, banks are focusing on their core operations and serving basic financial transactions outside banks. ATM is a suitable option. Banks select and deploy ATM machines by examining the locations where a large number of financial transactions are expected to occur daily. However, this requires huge initial investment and maintenance.

Top Manufacturer Detail-

NCR Corporation, Diebold, Hitachi-Omron Terminal Solutions Corporation, Nautilus Hyosung, Fujitsu, Wincor Nixdorf AG, Triton Systems of Delaware LLC, GRGBanking, HESS Cash Systems GmbH & Co, Euronet Worldwide INC.

ATM Market 2020 segmentation by technology, applications, and five major geographical regions.

