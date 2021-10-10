Bare Metal Cloud Market is growing at a high CAGR by 2025 according to a new research report by Century Link, Dell, IBM, Internap, Rackspace, Joyent Co. Packet Host, Scaleway, Spotinst, and Oracle

Global bare metal cloud market is expected to grow from US$ 1432.1 Mn in 2017 to US$ US$ 12287.1 Mn by 2025 at a CAGR of 31.8% between 2018 and 2025.

Bare Metal Cloud are high performance, highly configurable and on-demand cloud resources that are gaining significant popularity among multinational companies seeking for compliance, security, consistency and performance. Bare metal cloud enables its users to rent hardware sources from managed services providers or public cloud service providers. Some of the factors driving the bare metal cloud market include, rising demand for scalable, flexible, efficient and easy IT infrastructure, low CAPEX and OPEX, and rapidly increasing data traffic.

Bare Metal Cloud market research is an intelligence report with meticulous efforts undertaken to study the right and valuable information. The data which has been looked upon is done considering both, the existing top players and the upcoming competitors. Business strategies of the key players and the new entering market industries are studied in detail. Well explained SWOT analysis, revenue share and contact information are shared in this report analysis.

Top Companies Profiled in this Report includes, Century Link, Dell, IBM, Internap, Rackspace, Joyent Co. Packet Host, Inc., Scaleway, Spotinst, and Oracle, among others.

The report focuses on an in-depth segmentation of bare metal cloud market based by service type, enterprise size, and application. The geographic segmentation of the report covers six major regions including; North Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SA). The regional market has been further bifurcated by respective countries. By application segment BFSI industry accounted for the largest share of the bare metal cloud market in 2016; whereas, APAC region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The bare metal cloud market report aims to provide an overview of global bare metal cloud market with detailed market segmentation. Also, it analyzes the current bare metal cloud market scenario and forecasts the market till 2025. The report covers market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period. Furthermore, the report analyzes the competitive scenario, geographic trends, and opportunities in the markets with respect to all geographic regions. The report also includes the detailed company profiles of the key players in the market along with their market strategies. The report also provide PEST analysis of all five regions along with the SWOT analysis for all company profiled in the bare metal cloud market report.

