Biosafety Cabinets Market Analysis over Business Prominent Players – Baker, NuAire, Labconco, Esco Micro , GERMFREE, BERNER International GmbH, Thermo Fisher Scientific

Biosafety cabinets are among the most efficient devices used for controlling contamination in laboratories dealing with infectious agents. They act as primary barriers to restrict the escape of biological aerosols in the laboratory environment. These cabinets are enclosed, ventilated workplace that enables safe handling of contaminants, pathogens or other hazardous materials. Biosafety cabinets are designed to offer various levels of protection from contamination. The appropriate class and type of biosafety cabinets are used based on the application and then level of bio containment needed.

Increase in the number of R&D activities in the biotechnological and pharmaceutical industry coupled with rise of pandemic diseases are anticipated to propel the growth of the market during the forecast period. Increase in the number of government funds supporting the use of safety measures for laboratory purpose is expected to provide growth opportunities in the coming years.

The “Global Biosafety Cabinets Market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of the biosafety cabinets industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global biosafety cabinets market with detailed market segmentation by type, end user and geography. The global biosafety cabinets market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Some of the key players influencing the market are:

Baker, NuAire, Labconco, Esco Micro , GERMFREE, BERNER International GmbH, Thermo Fisher Scientific , Azbil Telstar, , Diantech Solutions , and ACMAS Technologies (P) Ltd. among others.

The biosafety cabinets market is segmented based on type as, class I, class II and class III. The segment of class II type is further classified as, class II Type A and class II Type B. Based on end user, the market is classified as, diagnostic & testing laboratories, academic & research institutions, pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies, and other end users.

The report provides a detailed overview on the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global biosafety cabinets market based on technology, application and end user. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall biosafety cabinets market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

North America is expected to hold significant share in the biosafety cabinets market during the forecast period owing to various government regulations supporting the use of safety measures in the laboratory. The market is expected to grow at a steady are in Asia Pacific during the coming years due to the increase in the number of R&D activities in developing economies such as India and China.

The report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.

