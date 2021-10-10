Butane Industry Global Production,Growth,Share,Demand and Applications Forecast to 2026

Butane Industry 2019

Description:-

The global butane market is estimated to reach USD 125.7 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period. The report ‘Butane Market Share, Size, Trends, & Industry Analysis Report, [By Application (LPG {Residential/Commercial, Chemical/Petrochemicals, Industrial, Autofuels, Refinery, Others}, Petrochemicals, Refinery, and Others), By Regions: Segment Forecast, 2018 – 2026’ provides an extensive analysis of present market dynamics and predicted future trends.

Butane is a natural gas liquid is a refinery product with feedstock such as naphtha and coal. The global butane market is primarily driven by increased utilization of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). Butane showcases properties such as easy liquefiable and high flammability and is thus increasing used in fuel manufacturing and blending. It is also used widely is in the production of petrochemical manufacturing.

Rising demand for economical fuel among consumers, especially in the developing nations has led to increased demand of butane. Increasing consumer income and rural development in several nations have resulted into awareness and shift in consumer preference towards use of LPG cylinders in residential applications. Moreover, use of LPG has also reduced dependency on the forest products for combustion purposes. LPG is also used widely in many developed countries for fuel and residential applications.

In addition to the above, favorable regulatory policies and government subsidies have also significantly contributed to the growth of LPG consumption and thus directly impacting the butane market positively. In countries such as India, the government subsidizes LPG cylinders as per the number of cylinders per household. Moreover, there a number of schemes introduced for providing LPG accessibility to the rural consumers. All these parameters have collectively contributed to the increased consumption of butane.

Butane is also extensively used in refinery applications and chemical production. Some other butane applications with minor market shares include industrial drying/heating applications and engine fuel. In the U.S. tight oil and shale gas extraction have competitive edge over butane production in comparison to the rest of the world. This is due to the geographical feature and more developed pipeline infrastructure for butane transportation.

The butane price witness price volatility as it is a refinery product and its pricing depend on the crude oil prices. Leading producing regions for butane include U.S. and the Middle East. Northeast Asia and China also are significant consumers and producers of natural gas liquids including both butane and propane. Economic development of the developing Asian countries has led to significant consumption of butane in end-use sectors such as automobile and petrochemical.

The global butane market constitutes international and national market players which are majorly governing the oil & gas sector. It comprises of both public and private players globally. Some of the significant market players in the butane industry include Exxon Mobil Corporation, British Petroleum, Royal Dutch Shell, Total S.A., China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC), and China Petroleum and Chemical Corporation (SINOPEC).

