Cultured Meat Market Global Outlook Report 2019-2027 | Aleph Farms, BioFood Systems Ltd., Finless Foods , Future Meat Technologies , Integriculture , Just Memphis Meats , Mosa Meat BV , SuperMeat , Wild Earth

Cultured meat, also known as lab grown or synthetic meat is the meat produced by in vitro cultivation of animal cells. It is a form of cellular agriculture and does not rely on the slaughtering of animals. It is produced through tissue engineering and is comparatively safer to consume owing to reduced contamination with bacteria like E. coli and Salmonella. Consumption of cultured meat could help prevent food-borne illness by eliminating contact with animal contaminants. Moreover, lab-grown meat can be made healthier by controlling the type and percentage of fat during production.

The cultured meat market is anticipated to develop in the estimate time frame inferable from driving variables, for example, improvements in the field of cell farming combined with expanding requests for elective protein. Moving spotlight on creature welfare is another central point driving the development of the refined meat showcase. In any case, high set up expenses of meat generation through tissue building confine the development of the refined meat showcase. Regardless, developing meat-eating populace in the rising economies offer noteworthy development open door for the refined meat advertise amid the conjecture time frame.

The global cultured meat market is segmented on the basis of source and end-use. Based on source, the market is segmented as poultry, pork, beef, and duck. The market on the basis of the end-use, is classified as nuggets, burgers, meatballs, sausages, hot dogs, and others.

The report analyzes factors affecting cultured meat market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the cultured meat market in these regions.

