Dermatology Diagnostic Device Market Growth Estimation, Developing Trends, Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Global Forecast To 2022

Global Dermatology Diagnostic Device Market – Highlights

The Global Dermatology Diagnostic Device Market is proliferating rapidly over the past few years mainly due to the increasing prevalence of skin diseases and disorders. Also, the risk factors increasing the complications in the skin are creating the demand for better diagnostic and treatment methods, speeding up the market growth. Additional factors such as the adoption of modern lifestyle and urbanization among the rapidly growing population are positively impacting the market growth. Improving economic conditions, worldwide, play a vital role in the growth of the market, enabling full access to the improved healthcare and quality of life.

Furthermore, factors such as the improvements in diagnostic procedures and the rising demand for new techniques for the diagnosis of chronic skin diseases significantly propel the growth of the market. Many countries across the globe, including well-developed as well as developing regions, are grappling with the shortages of dermatologists, currently and patients need to wait 70 days for a consultation, on an average. Simultaneously, some skin care diagnosis including the diagnosis of skin cancer is prohibitively costly, time-consuming, and suboptimal. To respond to these situations, manufacturers are developing devices with advanced technologies in close collaboration, identifying the unmet clinical needs typically. Some caregiving facilities are availing high-quality screening facilities in pharmacies that can provide a severity grade for the lesion and refer the patient to the dermatologist, depending upon the conditions.

Global Dermatology Diagnostic Device Market – Key Players

Key players profiled in the report are:

Valeant Pharmaceuticals (Canada)

Alma Lasers, Ltd. (Israel)

Cutera, Inc. (U.S.)

Lumenis, Ltd. (Israel)

Cynosure, Inc. (U.S.)

Dino-Lite Europe/IDCP B.V.

Genentech, Inc., (US)

Michelson Diagnostics Ltd., (UK)

Galderma S.A., (Switzerland)

Industry/Innovations/Related News:

March 07, 2019

A team of biomedical engineering researchers at the University of British Columbia (Canada) announced the development of a Laser probe that can instantly detect melanoma, the deadliest form of skin cancer. The new laser probe uses changes in light patterns to identify melanoma, working on the principle of light waves that change as they pass through objects.

Cancerous cells have a different physical profile than the healthy cells, and the newly discovered system can detect these patterns instantly, by determining the optical polarisation of varying skin lesions, the team was able to distinguish cancerous from non-cancerous tissues. There is a saying, if you can spot skin cancer, then you can stop it too, and that is exactly what this new probe is designed for.

Global Dermatology Diagnostic Device Market – Segments

MRFR has segmented the analysis into four key dynamics; for better understanding: –

By Diagnostic Device Type: Dermatoscopes, Microscopes, and Imaging Devices among others.

By Application: Skin Cancer Diagnostics and Skin Lesion among others.

By End-user: Hospitals, Research Centers, Institutions, and others.

By Regions: Europe, North America, APAC and Rest-of-the-World.

Global Dermatology Diagnostic Device Market – Regional Analysis

The North American region accounts for the dominating market for dermatology diagnostic devices. Factors such as increasing governmental support for R&D activities, extensive uptake of technologically advanced medical devices, and high expenditures for health care substantiate the growth of the market in the region. The market is estimated to evaluate phenomenally by 2022 due to the increasing prevalence of skin diseases.

The European region accounts for another lucrative market for dermatology diagnostic devices. Factors contributing to the market growth include the increasing emphasis on the development of advanced diagnostic devices and the rising government support & funding for R&D activities. Simultaneously, the growing numbers of specialty services offered by various healthcare providers foster the market growth in the region.

The Asia Pacific region is rapidly emerging as a promising Dermatology Diagnostic Devices Market. Increasing incidences of skin disorders are fueling the market growth. Additional factors such as the increasing demand for quality devices in the healthcare and rapidly developing healthcare technology is projected to increase the use of advanced equipment, which, in turn, is expected to propel the growth in the APAC market.

