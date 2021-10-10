Digital Forensics Market is expected to grow to Witness High Growth in near future at a CAGR of 10.9% between 2018 and 2025

Digital forensics Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecast by Type, Component and End-User. Digital forensics market is expected to grow to US$ 6.95 billion by 2025 from US$ 3.08 billion in 2017. With device encryption increasingly hindering physical acquisitions, access to data stored in the cloud including backups, chat histories and account information is frequently needed. Forensic tools need to capture and analyse cloud data together with smartphone, computer, Internet of Things (IoT), and third-party image data and aggregate into a single case file. Data retrieval from services including Facebook Messenger and timeline, Office 365, Google apps, iCloud, DropBox, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, Hotmail, Outlook, and Skype for Business, as well as support for two-factor authorization for both iCloud and Google cloud services are especially valuable. The exponential rise in the social media platforms, their users and the volumes of data being saved on these platforms is anticipated to further widen the scope for digital forensic market players.

Top Companies of this Report

1. Forensicon

2. R3 Digital Forensics

3. FireEye, Inc.

4. ACCESS DATA

5. Cy4or Legal Limited

6. Binary Intelligence, LLC

7. Kroll

8. LogRythm, Inc.

9. Magnet Forensics

10. Global Digital Forensics Inc.

Digital forensics application has propelled exponentially in the last few years with large number of industry verticals embracing these tools for data recovery and other purposes. However, the application of digital forensics faces quite a few challenges that are categorized as technical legal and resource challenges. Digital forensics being one of those technologies that enables a user of this tool to identify the criminal behind data losses and also recover the lost data, the technology also plays as a hiding face for the criminals which is one of the major challenges for digital forensics. The reason for the criminals hiding behind digital forensics is that the digital evidences are easy to modify, remove and hide. These hiding activities are termed as anti-forensic techniques and are various types that include encryption, steganography, covert channel, data hiding in storage space, residual data wiping, tail obfuscation, attacking the tools and attacking the investigators.

Also, time is a limiting factor in the investigations of criminal data. Searching through a large volume of data for back-tracking and recovery could be one of the most daunting tasks for an organization. In volatile memory forensics, since the data stored in the volatile memory is ephemeral, user activities are overwritten in the volatile memory. Therefore investigators can analyze only recent information that is stored on the volatile memory. This reduces the forensic value of the data for the investigation. Also, damaged data sources are quote tough to be used in investigations. Apart from this, there are a few legal challenges associated with digital forensics that limit the rapid growth of this market. Privacy is also important to any organization or victim.

Digital Forensics Market, Global Breakdown by Regions, 2017 & 2025 (%)

The report segments the global digital forensics market as follows:

Global Digital Forensics Market – By Type

o Endpoint Forensics

o Network Forensics

o Cloud Forensics

o Mobile Devices

Global Digital Forensics Market – By Component

o Software

o Services

Global Digital Forensics Market – By End-User

o Government

o BFSI

o Healthcare

o Retail

o Manufacturing

o Communications & Media Services

Global Digital Forensics Market – By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

Italy

Spain

U.K

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Japan

China

India

Australia

Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America (SAM)

o Brazil

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

2 Key Takeaways

3 Digital Forensics Market Landscape

4 Digital Forensics Market â€“ Key Industry Dynamics

5 Digital Forensics Market â€“ Global Market Analysis

6 Digital Forensics Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2025 â€“ End-User

7 Digital Forensics Market â€“ By Type

8 DIGITAL FORENSICS MARKET â€“ BY COMPONENT

9 Digital Forensics Market â€“ Geographical Analysis

10 Digital Forensics Market â€“ Industry Landscape

11 Digital Forensics Market â€“ Competitive Landscape

12 Digital Forensics Market â€“ Company Profiles

