Drug Discovery Services Market 2019 Insight on the Essential Factors and Trends Influencing the Industry by 2023

Drug Discovery Services Market Research Report: By Drug Type (Small Molecule Drug, Biologics), by Type (DMPK, Pharmaceutical Services, Others), by Therapeutic Area (Oncology, Others), by Process, by Technology, and by End-User – Global Forecast Till 2023

Drug Discovery Services Market Research Coverage:

Changing market dynamics of the industry To get a comprehensive overview of the Drug Discovery Services Market. Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value In-depth market segmentation Competitive landscape

The “Drug Discovery Services Market” study report will provide valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market including some of the major players such As, Abbott Laboratories Inc., Advinus Therapeutics, Agilent Technologies Ubiquigent, Albany Molecular Research Inc. (AMRI), AstraZeneca PLC, Aurigene, Bayer AG, Charles River Laboratories International, ChemBridge Corporation, Covance, Eli Lilly and Company, Evotec, Domainex, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, GE Healthcare, GenScript, GlaxoSmithKline LLC, GVK Biosciences, Jubilant Biosys, Lonza, Merck, and Many More.

Segmentation

The global drug discovery services market is segmented by drug type, types of services, technology, therapeutic area, process, and end-user.

On the basis of drug type, the drug discovery services market is classified as small molecule drug and biologics drug.

On the basis of types of services, the drug discovery services market is classified as Drug Metabolism and Pharmacokinetics (DMPK) services, pharmaceutical services, medicinal chemistry, and biological services.

On the basis of technology, the drug discovery services market is classified as high throughput screening, biochips, pharmacogenomics and pharmacogenetics, combinatorial chemistry, nanotechnology, spectroscopy, metabolomics, and others.

On the basis of therapeutic area, the drug discovery services market is classified as oncology, neurology, cardiovascular diseases, respiratory diseases, diabetes, and others.

On the basis of process, the drug discovery services market is classified as target selection, target validation, hit-to-lead identification, lead optimization, and candidate validation.

On the basis of end-user, the drug discovery services market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology companies, research institutes, and others.

Global Drug Discovery Services Market Geographic Scope

North America

– The U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

– Germany

– UK

– France

– Rest of Europe

– China

– Japan

– India

– Rest of Asia Pacific

– Brazil

