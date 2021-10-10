Electronic Cigarette Market is expected to garner $26,839 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 17.4% from 2017 to 2023

The global electronic cigarette market is expected to garner $26,839 million by 2023, from $8,610 million in 2016, registering a CAGR of 17.4% from 2017 to 2023.

Electronic cigarette is less harmful than regular cigarette, which causes reduced health issues as compared to tobacco smoking thereby driving the market growth. Change in lifestyle and preferences, and increased affluence of people in emerging economies is further anticipated to driving the growth of market. Moreover, tobacco manufacturers are focusing on new technology development, which has created significant importance for electronic cigarette. Electronic cigarette manufacturers invest more in technology to sustain in the competitive space to make their products stand ahead of their competitors. Thus, rise in development and innovations of e-cigarette and vapor technology is expected to propel the market growth during the forecast period.

The major players profiled in this study include

Altria Group

British American Tobacco

Imperial Brands

International Vapor Group

Japan Tobacco

Nicotek Llc

Njoy Inc.

Philip Morris International Inc.

Reynolds American Inc.

Vmr Flavours Llc

The global electronic cigarette market is segmented based on product type, flavor, distribution channel, and region. Based on product type, the market is divided into disposable, rechargeable, and modular. Flavor in electronic cigarette includes tobacco, botanical, fruit, sweet, beverage, and others. Based on distribution channel the market is categorized into specialist e-cig shops, online, supermarkets, tobacconist, and others. The market is analyzed based on region into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the current trends, drivers, and dynamics of the global electronic cigarette market to elucidate the prevailing opportunities and potential investment pockets.

It offers qualitative trends as well as quantitative analysis for the period of 20162023 to assist stakeholders to understand the market scenario.

In-depth analysis of the key segments demonstrates the product types of electronic cigarette.

Competitive intelligence of the industry highlights the business practices followed by key players across geographies as well as the prevailing market opportunities.

The key players in the market are profiled along with their strategies and developments to understand the competitive outlook of the industry.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Introduction

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Chapter 3: Market Overview

Chapter 4 Electronic Cigarette Market by Product

Chapter 5 Electronic Cigarette Market by Flavor

Chapter 6 Electronic Cigarette Market, by Distribution Channel

Chapter 7 Electronic Cigarette Market, by Geography

Chapter 8 Company Profiles

