FinFET Technology Market Outlook to 2027 – Top Companies Arm Holdings, GlobalFoundries, HiSilicon Technologies Co. Limited., Intel, MediaTek and Qualcomm Technologies

Worldwide FinFET Technology Market Analysis to 2027 is a specialized and in-depth study of the FinFET Technology Industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global FinFET Technology Market with detailed market segmentation by product/application and geography. The global FinFET Technology Market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.

FinFET refers to Fin Field Effect Transistor, is a variety of “3D” transistor or a non-planar, used to design modern processors. It uses a conducting channel to create a thin silicon structure, designed like a fin, which is a gate electrode. A fin-shaped electrode permits multiple gates to work on a single transistor. The growing interest for superior chipsets with vast applications is fueling the worldwide FinFET technology market.

Rising need for efficient and advanced technological system is inducing the FinFET technology market globally. Better and enhanced performance with a lower current leakage than the bulk technology, growing market of mobile and consumer electronics are driving the FinFET technology market. However, complex process in FinFET designing is limiting the FinFET Technology Market growth. On the other hand, growing IC industry is creating new opportunity for the FinFET technology market.

The global FinFET technology market is segmented on the basis of technology, product, and end-user. Based on technology, the market is segmented as 22nm, 20nm, 16nm, 14nm, 10nm, and 7nm. On the basis of the product the market is segmented into CPU, FPGA, GPU, and MCU. Based on end-user, the market is segmented as smartphones, computers and tablets, wearables, high-end networks, and automotive.

Top Leading Market Players:

1. Arm Holdings Plc.

2. GlobalFoundries

3. HiSilicon Technologies Co. Limited.

4. Intel Corporation

5. MediaTek Inc.

6. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc

7. Samsung Electronics Corporation, Ltd.

8. Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp.

9. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited

10. United Microelectronics Corporation

As leading companies in FinFET Technology Market continues to broaden their addressable market, by expanding its current product portfolio, diversifying its client base, and developing new applications and markets, all the prominent players faces an increasing level of competition, both from start-ups as well the leading global technology and industrial companies in the world. Various companies in the value chain are acquiring other local players and operating through joint ventures with retailers in the market to maintain their position in market and provide efficient solutions to its customers.

The FinFET Technology Market report aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. Further, the report also covers key players profiling with detailed SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments of products/service from the past three years.

The FinFET Technology Market report is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

