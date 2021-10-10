Flavors Market is Expected To Grow At a CAGR 5.5% by 2023 | Firmenich SA, Frutarom Industries Ltd., Givaudan SA, Huabao International Holdings

Premium Market Insights has announced the addition of the “Flavors (Food & Beverages) Market” The report focuses on global major leading industry players with information such as company profiles, product picture and specification.

The report offers incisive information on other market strategies, such as collaboration, acquisition, and innovation. In addition, provide a deeper understanding of the segments of the global flavors (food & beverages) market based on type, end user, and geography. The type segment includes natural flavor and artificial flavor market, while the natural flavors are expected to be used in their natural form or processed form. Beverage companies in the U.S. and Europe prefer to use natural flavors. Artificial flavors are chemically derived and widely used in beverage industries. The end user segment consists of beverages, savory & snacks, bakery & confectioneries, dairy & frozen products, and animal & pet foods.

Companies are expanding their geographical operations in the developing regions to maintain their growth rate. For example, Givaudan SA has recently started its manufacturing plant in Nigeria to increase its customer base. Key market players are also expanding their product portfolio to maintain the market profitability. For example, Kerry Group has added barbeque flavored meat snacks brand, Meateors, which is launched to target the male consumer between the age group of 20-32.

The List of companies covered in this Report are

Firmenich SA

Frutarom Industries Ltd.

Givaudan SA

Huabao International Holdings Limited

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.

Kerry Group, Plc.

Mane Fils SA

Robertet SA

Sensient Technologies Corporation

Symrise AG

Takasago International Corporation

Flavors are essential part of the food processing industry that help to maintain the taste of a product. Food flavors are made of three components taste, smell, and color. Food & beverage industries require flavor for different purposes, such as new product development, addition of new product line, and change in the taste of existing product. High demand for new flavors from food & beverages industry, increase in demand from fast food industries, and continuous innovation have driven the global flavors (food & beverages) market. However, rise in health awareness among the global population is expected to hamper the market growth.

Table of Content:

1 INTRODUCTION

2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3 MARKET OVERVIEW

4 GLOBAL FLAVORS (FOOD AND BEVERAGES) MARKET, BY TYPE

5 GLOBAL FLAVORS (FOOD & BEVERAGES) MARKET, BY END USERS

6 GLOBAL FOOD FLAVORS MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

7 COMPANY PROFILES

