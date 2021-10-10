Food and Beverages Disinfection Market to Register Unwavering Growth During to 2025 | Toshiba, Evoqua Water Technologies, UV-Guard Australia, Evonik, Trojan Technologies, etc

According to a new report, titled,”Food and beverages disinfection Market by Product Type and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 – 2025,”The global food and beverages disinfection market size is estimated to reach $2,387.9 million by 2025 growing at a CAGR of 4.4% through the forecast period. The chemical based disinfection products segment led the food and beverages disinfection market in 2017, followed by UV disinfection equipment. The significant growth in this segment is attributed to increased penetration of packaged food products in retail food industry, growth in awareness toward food borne diseases, and introduction of regulatory imposition from government organizations.

Food and Beverages Disinfection Market Segment by Manufacturers:

Toshiba, Evoqua Water Technologies, UV-Guard Australia, Evonik, Trojan Technologies, Entaco, Solvay, CCL Pentasol, Halma, and Xylem.

Chlorine compounds are one of the most convenient chemical disinfectants used by food processing companies due to its economic pricing and easy availability. Hence, the above factors attribute toward the growth in chlorine compound segment in food and beverages disinfection market forecast. Increase in number of patient population suffering from food and water borne diseases has increased the financial burden on healthcare service providers in Asia and Africa. According to WHO, Diarrhoeal diseases contribute 50% of the food borne illnesses with total incidence of 550 million globally per year. The annual mortality rate of diarrhoeal diseases is around 230,000 per year.

Food and Beverages Disinfection Market also analyses the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

This report studies Food and Beverages Disinfection in Global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAMEA.

Food and Beverages Disinfection Market Segment by Product Type: Chlorine Compounds, Hydrogen Peroxide and Peroxyacid (PAA), Carboxylic Acid, Ultra Violet Systems and Ozone Oxidation System.

Food and Beverages Disinfection Market Segment by End User: Food Processing Companies, Beverage Processing Companies, Catering Kitchens, and Retail Distributors.

Key Benefits forFood And Beverages Disinfection Market:

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the current trends, drivers, and dynamics of the Food and Beverages Disinfection to elucidate the prevailing opportunities and potential investment pockets.

It offers qualitative trends as well as quantitative analysis from 2018 to 2025 to assist stakeholders to understand the market scenario.

In-depth analysis of the key segments demonstrates the types of diabetic footwear.

Competitive intelligence of the industry highlights the business practices followed by key players across geographies and the prevailing market opportunities.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4 WORLD Food and Beverages Disinfection MARKET BY TYPE

CHAPTER 5 GLOBAL Food and Beverages Disinfection MARKET BY END USER

CHAPTER 6 GLOBAL Food and Beverages Disinfection MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

CHAPTER 7 COMPANY PROFILE

