Food Service Equipment Market Competition to Heat up With Innovative Technologies Going Mainstream Globally | Industry Forecast by 2022

Foodservice equipment are used for food cooking, preparation, and storage for commercial purposes. The global market is expected to garner $43,379 million by 2022, registering a CAGR of 5.7% during the period 2016-2022

Increasing demand for refrigerated food products and growing inclination towards junk food has fueled the adoption of food service equipment, worldwide. In addition, improvement in hygiene standards and growth in awareness regarding energy scarcity has encouraged customers to adopt energy-efficient products. Shift to modular kitchens with advanced features has boosted the demand for kitchen food service equipment.

Rise in number of small cafes and restaurants, developments in urban infrastructure in both developed & developing countries, and the increase in disposable income are factors contributing to the gradual growth of the foodservice equipment market.

The major players profiled in this report include AB Electrolux, Duke Manufacturing Co. Inc., Dover Corporation, Hoshizaki Corporation, Illinois Tool Works Inc., Haier Electronics Group Co. Ltd., Ali S.p.A, Manitowoc Foodservice, Inc., The Middleby Corporation, and Fujimak Corporation.

The foodservice equipment market is segmented based on product type, end user, and geography. Based on product type, the market is divided into cooking equipment, warewashing equipment, storage & holding equipment, food & beverage preparation equipment, and serving equipment.

By end users, the market is segmented into full-service restaurants & hotels, quick-service restaurants & pubs, and caterers. Quick-service restaurants are expected to grow at a highest CAGR of 7.1%, due to convenience they offer and growing demand for fast food. High-end luxurious hotels, lodging, and dining hotels come under Full-service restaurants.

Geographically, it is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America is the major contributor to the revenue, followed by Europe. Factors such as increase in health awareness, rise in disposable income, and growth in demand for processed food are expected to drive the market growth.

Key Findings of the Food service Equipment Market:

In the year 2015, cooking equipment led the overall food service equipment market revenue, and is projected to reach around 31% by 2022.

Storage & handling is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7%, owing to rising need for processed food in developing countries.

North America generated the highest revenue, among all regions in 2015, owing to rising working population & growing demand for fast food products.

Full-service restaurant & hotels segment is projected to generate the highest revenue in the food service equipment market.

U.S. is the major shareholder, accounting for more than 53% share of the North America food service equipment market in 2015.

