Food Thickeners Market  2019 Key Trends, Growth, Share, Size, Analysis and Forecast to 2027 | Archer Daniels Midland Company, Ashland Inc., Cargill, Incorporated., CP Kelco

Thickeners or thickening agents are substances that are added to increase the viscosity of liquids without any substantial change in other properties. Thickeners in the food industry serve a similar purpose and are added to improve texture and achieve desired viscosity in beverages and sauces. Hydrocolloids are widely used as thickeners in the food industry. Structured water may be used to replace calorie-dense materials such as fats and oils to give low-calorie, healthy food.

Archer Daniels Midland Company, Ashland Inc., Cargill, Incorporated., CP Kelco (J.M. Huber Corporation), E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Fuerst Day Lawson Ltd., Ingredion Incorporated, Kerry Inc., Tate & Lyle PLC, TIC Gums, Inc.

Based on type, the market is segmented as hydrocolloids, protein, and starch.

On the basis of the source, is classified as plant, animal, microbial, and others.

On the basis of the application, the market is segmented as bakery, confectionery, beverages, dairy, convenience & processed foods, and others.

