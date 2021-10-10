Global Arak Market: key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast to 2019-2024

New Study On “2019-2024 Arak Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

Report Description:

The global Arak market is valued at 20100 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 26000 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Arak market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Arak in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Arak in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Arak market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Arak market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Lebanese Arak Corporation

Abi Raad Group Sarl

Kawar Arak

Eagle Distilleries

Haddad Distilleries

Château Ksara

Lebanese Fine Wines

Domaine des Tourelles

Market size by Product

Obeidi or Merwah Grapes

Anise Seeds

Powder

Market size by End User

Supermarket

Travel Retail

Liquor Shop

Bar/Pub

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Arak Product

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Arak Market Size Growth Rate by Product

1.4.2 Obeidi or Merwah Grapes

1.4.3 Anise Seeds

1.4.4 Powder

1.5 Market by End User

1.5.1 Global Arak Market Size Growth Rate by End User

1.5.2 Supermarket

1.5.3 Travel Retail

1.5.4 Liquor Shop

1.5.5 Bar/Pub

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Arak Market Size

2.1.1 Global Arak Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Arak Sales 2014-2025

2.2 Arak Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Arak Sales by Regions

2.2.2 Global Arak Revenue by Regions

…..

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Lebanese Arak Corporation

11.1.1 Lebanese Arak Corporation Company Details

11.1.2 Company Business Overview

11.1.3 Lebanese Arak Corporation Arak Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.1.4 Lebanese Arak Corporation Arak Products Offered

11.1.5 Lebanese Arak Corporation Recent Development

11.2 Abi Raad Group Sarl

11.2.1 Abi Raad Group Sarl Company Details

11.2.2 Company Business Overview

11.2.3 Abi Raad Group Sarl Arak Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.2.4 Abi Raad Group Sarl Arak Products Offered

11.2.5 Abi Raad Group Sarl Recent Development

11.3 Kawar Arak

11.3.1 Kawar Arak Company Details

11.3.2 Company Business Overview

11.3.3 Kawar Arak Arak Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.3.4 Kawar Arak Arak Products Offered

11.3.5 Kawar Arak Recent Development

11.4 Eagle Distilleries

11.4.1 Eagle Distilleries Company Details

11.4.2 Company Business Overview

11.4.3 Eagle Distilleries Arak Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.4.4 Eagle Distilleries Arak Products Offered

11.4.5 Eagle Distilleries Recent Development

11.5 Haddad Distilleries

11.5.1 Haddad Distilleries Company Details

11.5.2 Company Business Overview

11.5.3 Haddad Distilleries Arak Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.5.4 Haddad Distilleries Arak Products Offered

11.5.5 Haddad Distilleries Recent Development

11.6 Château Ksara

Continued…..

