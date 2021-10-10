Global Chocolate Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018 to 2025

Kenneth Research has evaluated the current market opportunities in Global Chocolate Market for the period of 2018-2025 including the ongoing industry trends and innovations that will help industry players to attain their business targets. Apart from that, the inclusive data on market size, market share and forecast, growth opportunities and challenges for the market players along with worldwide analysis on regions- North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa has been provided in the report.

Global Chocolate Market is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of 7.1% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Chocolate Market is continuously growing across the world over the coming years. Chocolate is a food in the form of a paste or solid block made from roasted and ground cacao seeds, typically sweetened and eaten as confectionery. Chocolate is the most well-known, consumed, and profitable component of the confectionary industry across the world. Based on the quantity of cocoa, different ranges of chocolates are produced worldwide. Rising shift of consumers towards taste preferences and increasing spending on chocolate and other confectionary products, prominently in developing countries are driving the market growth. Significant opportunities in handmade chocolates & signature chocolate-based products is creating lucrative growth opportunities for the market growth. Additionally, increasing urbanization and widespread availability of chocolate and derived products is another factor fueling the market growth. High cost associated with raw material is hampering the market growth.

The regional analysis of Global Chocolate Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to rapidly increasing number of air travelers and vast adoption of smartphones. Europe also contributes a satisfactory growth in the global Chocolate market due to increasing adoption of smartphones. Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 due to increasing number of airports in developing countries such as India China and Japan.

The major market player included in this report are:

• Barry Callebaut

• FUJI OIL

• Puratos

• Irca

• Foley Candies LP

• Olam

• Kerry Group

• Guittard

• Ferrero

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

