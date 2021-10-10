Global Confectionery Market Research, Outlook, Future Growth & Forecast till 2024

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ” Confectionery Market- Key Topics (Confectionary Markets, Chocolate, Sugar, Candy, Chewing Gum, Nutrition, Confectionery, Snacks, Sport Chocolate, Natural Sweeteners, Gelatin) Market Size, Trends, Share & Forecast 2018-2023” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the Global and regional/market. The Confectionery Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

Worldwide markets are poised to achieve continuing growth as Confectionary Markets types include Chocolate, Sugar, and Candy, Gum and Gelatin.An increasing number of diabetic patients, terrible obesity issues worldwide, and increasing nutritional and health concerns among clinicians are having an impact on the confectionary markets. Changing lifestyle impact the market. The confectionery market can be primarily divided into two broad categories: sugar confectionery and bakers confectionery. Sugar confectionery includes sweets, candies, chocolates, and chewing gum. Bakers confectionery includes pastries, cakes, doughnuts, and cookies.The global confectionery market can be segmented into five categories: chocolate confectionery, sugar confectionery, gum, cereal bars, and others. Major raw materials used in chocolates are cocoa and sugar, and raw materials used in gum include latex. Confectionery products are consumed by people of all age groups.

A $194.8 billion market worldwide in 2017, the Confectionary Markets market has evolved steadily. It is expected to reach $232 billion by 2024, growing in sugar confectionery and bakers confectionery segments as a result of the universal appeal of sweets. Demand prospects remain positive. Emerging markets continue to play a role. Activating new markets in Argentina and Russia is being achieved. China is evolving as a market, the global market demand for confectionaries is expected to increase by 2.4%.



Companies Profiled

Mars / Wrigley

Nestle

Mondel?z International

Ferrero

Hershey

Barry Callebaut

Meiji Holdings

Arcor

Perfetti Van Melle

Haribo

Lindt

Orkla

Yildiz Holding

August Storck

Unicomf

Lotte

Amul

Cemio

Roshen Confectionery

Alfred Ritter GmbH & Co. KG,

Delphi

Jelly Belly

Cloetta

Key Topics



Confectionary Markets

Chocolate

Sugar

Candy

Chewing Gum

Nutrition

Confectionery

Snacks

Sport Chocolate

Natural Sweeteners

Gelatin



Table of Content

Abstract: Confectionary Markets Shift to Bring Less Sugar and More Nutrition to Snacks 1

1. Confectionary Executive Summary 9

2. Confectionary Market Shares and Forecasts 10

2.1 Confectionary Market Driving Forces 10

2.2 Confectionary Market Shares 10

2.3 Confectionary Market Forecasts 16

2.3.1 Confectionery Market Can Be Primarily Divided Into Two Broad Categories: Sugar Confectionery And Bakersâ€™ Confectionery 18

2.3.2 Chocolate Confectionery 19

2.3.3 Sugar Confectionery 19

2.4 Confectionary Regional Market Analysis 22

2.4.1 Norway Chocolate Sugar Tax Hike 25

2.4.2 Norwayâ€™s Chocolate Market Outpaces Western Europe 26

2.4.3 Chile 26

2.4.4 Gum and Geletin 26

2.4.5 Other Categories 27

2.5 Confectionery Market, By Sugar 27

2.6 Confectionery Market, By Chocolate 27

2.7 Confectionary Prices 28

3. Confectionary Products 29

3.1 Sugar Health Risks 29

3.2 Value of Chocolate in Diet 29

4. Confectionary Research and Technology 30

4.1 Mars Chocolate & Wrigley Pledge $200 Million Towards Choice & Transparency 30

4.2 Commitment To Better Options And Balanced Choices 31

4.2.1 Increasing Portionable and â€œSharing Sizeâ€ Options 32

4.2.2 Educating on Candy As A Treat, Not An Everyday Snack Or Meal Replacement 32

4.3 Always Raising Standards 32

4.4 Natural Sweeteners 34

5. Confectionary Company Profiles 35

5.1 Alfred Ritter GmbH & Co. KG, 36

5.2 Amul 38

5.3 Arcor 39

5.3.1 Arcor Sales 42

5.4 August Storck 45

5.4.1 August Storck Revenue 45

5.4.2 August Storck Products 46

5.5 Barry Callebaut 46

5.6 Cemoi 47

5.7 Cloetta 48

5.8 Delphi 48

5.9 Ferrero 49

5.9.1 Ferrero Revenue 50

5.9.2 Ferrero Geographic Revenue 50

5.9.3 Ferrero Products 51

5.10 General Mills 51

5.10.1 General Mills Revenue 51

5.10.2 General Mills Ice Cream 53

5.11 Guta Group / Uniconf 54

5.12 Haribo 56

5.13 Hershey 56

5.13.1 Hershey Revenue 57

5.13.2 Hershey Regional Segments 59

5.14 Jelly Belly 60

5.15 Lindt 61

5.16 Lotte Confectionery 63

5.17 Mars 63

5.17.1 Mars Wrigley Confectionery Brands 63

5.17.2 Wrigley 64

5.17.3 Mars Revenue 64

5.18 Meiji Holdings 65

5.19 Mondel?z International 67

5.20 Morinaga 69

5.21 Nestle 69

5.22 Orkla: Cross-Border Shopping 70

5.23 Perfetti Van Melle 73

5.24 Raisio 74

5.25 Roshen Confectionery 74

5.26 Yildiz Holding / Godiva 74

6. Summary and Conclusions 75

7. Selected Market Participants 76

WinterGreen Research, 77

WinterGreen Research Methodology 77

WinterGreen Research Process 79

Market Research Study 79

WinterGreen Research Global Market Intelligence Company 80

Continue….

