Global Cycling Apparel Market Research, Outlook, Future Growth & Forecast till 2023

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ” Cycling Apparel Market – By Product Type (Jerseys, Jackets, T-shirts, Body Warmers/Insulators, Bib Shorts, Tights and pants, Gloves, Accessories), By Demography (Men, Women, Kids), By Distribution Channel (Franchised Stores, Specialty Stores, Online Channel, Others) & Global Region – Market Size, Trends, Share & Forecast 2018-2023” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the Global and regional/market. The Cycling Apparel Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

The global cycling apparel market is expected to mask a CAGR of 6.1% during the projected period. The market of cycling apparel is majorly driven on the back of growing cycling sports industry across all regions. Growing wellness & fitness concern amongst global population is augmenting the participation rate in cycling sports, is another factor that is leading the growth of global cycling apparel market.

Segmentation

The research offers a comprehensive analysis of cycling apparel market with respect to following sub-markets.

By Product Type

– Jerseys

– Jackets

– T-shirts

– Body Warmers/Insulators

– Bib Shorts

– Tights and pants

– Gloves

– Accessories

By Demography

– Men

– Women

– Kids

By Distribution Channel

– Franchised Stores

– Specialty Stores

– Online Channel

– Others

By Geography

– North America (U.S. & Canada)

– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Competitive Landscape

The report profiles various major market players such as

– Pedla

– Poc Cycling

– Mavic

– Castelli

– Pas Normal Studios

– Chapt3

– Bernard

– Rapha Cycling

– Kirschner Brasil

– Assos Cycling

– Other Prominent Players.

Competitive landscape analysis provides detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business and performance such as financial information, revenue breakup by segment and by geography, SWOT Analysis, risk analysis, key facts, company overview, business strategy, key product offerings, marketing and distribution strategies, new product development, and recent news (acquisition, expansion, technology development, research & development expansion and other market activities).

Table of Content

​Research Methodology

Market Definition and List of Abbreviations

1. Executive Summary

2. Growth Drivers & Issues in Global Cycling Apparel Market

3. Global Cycling Apparel Market Trends

4. Opportunities in Global Cycling Apparel Market

5. Recent Industry Activities, 2017

6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

7. Market Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis

8. Products Average Price Analysis, By Country

9. Global Cycling Apparel Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10. Global Cycling Apparel Market Segmentation Analysis, By Product Type

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Market Attractiveness, By Product Type

10.3. BPS Analysis, By Product Type

10.4. Jerseys Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.5. Jackets Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.6. T-shirts Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.7. Body Warmers/Insulators Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.8. Bib Shorts Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.9. Tights and pants Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.10. Gloves Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.11. Accessories Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11. Global Cycling Apparel Market Segmentation Analysis, By Demography

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Market Attractiveness, By Demography

11.3. BPS Analysis, By Demography

11.4. Men Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.5. Women Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.6. Kids Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12. Global Cycling Apparel Market Segmentation Analysis, By Distribution Channel

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Market Attractiveness, By Distribution Channel

12.3. BPS Analysis, By Distribution Channel

12.4. Franchised Stores Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.5. Specialty Stores Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.6. Online Channel Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.7. Others Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13. Geographical Analysis

13.1. Introduction

13.2. North America Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.1. By Product Type

13.2.1.1. Introduction

13.2.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Product Type

13.2.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Product Type

13.2.1.4. Jerseys Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.1.5. Jackets Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.1.6. T-shirts Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.1.7. Body Warmers/Insulators Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.1.8. Bib Shorts Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.1.9. Tights and pants Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.1.10. Gloves Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.1.11. Accessories Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.2. By Demography

13.2.2.1. Introduction

13.2.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Demography

13.2.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Demography

13.2.2.4. Men Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.2.5. Women Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.2.6. Kids Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.3. By Distribution Channel

13.2.3.1. Introduction

13.2.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By Distribution Channel

13.2.3.3. BPS Analysis, By Distribution Channel

13.2.3.4. Franchised Stores Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.3.5. Specialty Stores Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.3.6. Online Channel Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.3.7. Others Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.4. By Country

13.2.4.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

13.2.4.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

13.2.4.3. U.S. Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.4.4. Canada Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3. Europe Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.1. By Product Type

13.3.1.1. Introduction

13.3.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Product Type

13.3.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Product Type

13.3.1.4. Jerseys Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.1.5. Jackets Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.1.6. T-shirts Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.1.7. Body Warmers/Insulators Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.1.8. Bib Shorts Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.1.9. Tights and pants Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.1.10. Gloves Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.1.11. Accessories Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.2. By Demography

13.3.2.1. Introduction

13.3.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Demography

13.3.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Demography

13.3.2.4. Men Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.2.5. Women Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.2.6. Kids Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.3. By Distribution Channel

13.3.3.1. Introduction

13.3.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By Distribution Channel

13.3.3.3. BPS Analysis, By Distribution Channel

13.3.3.4. Franchised Stores Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.3.5. Specialty Stores Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.3.6. Online Channel Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.3.7. Others Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.4. By Country

13.3.4.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

13.3.4.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

13.3.4.3. Germany Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.4.4. United Kingdom Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.4.5. France Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.4.6. Italy Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.4.7. Spain Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.4.8. Russia Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.4.9. Rest of Europe Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.4. Asia Pacific Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.4.1. By Product Type

13.4.1.1. Introduction

13.4.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Product Type

13.4.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Product Type

13.4.1.4. Jerseys Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.4.1.5. Jackets Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.4.1.6. T-shirts Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.4.1.7. Body Warmers/Insulators Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.4.1.8. Bib Shorts Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.4.1.9. Tights and pants Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.4.1.10. Gloves Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.4.1.11. Accessories Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.4.2. By Demography

Continue….

