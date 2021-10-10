Global Digital Health Market Research, Outlook, Future Growth & Forecast till 2023

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ” Digital Health Market – By Offering (Hardware, Software, Services), By Product (Healthcare Information Systems, Clinical Solutions, Electronic Health Record, Clinical Decision Support System, mHealth, Computerized Physician Order Entry, Non-clinical Solutions, Wearable Devices, Diagnostic and Monitoring Devices, Digital Therapeutic Devices), By End User (Patients, Hospitals, Clinics, Caregivers, Others) & Global Region – Market Size, Trends, Share & Forecast 2018-2023” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the Global and regional/market. The Digital Health Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

The global digital health market is anticipated to flourish at a CAGR of 12.7% during the forecast period i.e. 2018-2023. Prevalence of chronic diseases, supportive government initiatives and increasing healthcare expenditure some of the key factors which are believed to impel the growth of the digital health market. The market also stands to benefit rising demand for efficient and robust solutions.

Segmentation

The research offers a comprehensive analysis of digital health market with respect to following sub-markets:

By Offering

– Hardware

– Software

– Services

By Product

– Healthcare Information Systems

– Clinical Solutions

– Electronic Health Record

– Clinical Decision Support System

– mHealth

– Computerized Physician Order Entry

– Non-clinical Solutions

– Wearable Devices

– Diagnostic and Monitoring Devices

– Digital Therapeutic Devices

By End User

– Patients

– Hospitals

– Clinics

– Caregivers

– Others

By Geography

– North America (U.S. & Canada)

– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Competitive Landscape

The report profiles various major market players such as

– Philips Healthcare

– GE Healthcare

– Siemens Medical Solutions USA, Inc.

– Cisco Systems, Inc.

– Qualcomm Technologies, Inc

– UnitedHealth Group

– Truven Health Analytics

– Cerner Corporation

– Other Major & Niche Players

Competitive landscape analysis provides detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business and performance such as financial information, revenue breakup by segment and by geography, SWOT Analysis, risk analysis, key facts, company overview, business strategy, key product offerings, marketing and distribution strategies, new product development and recent news (acquisition, expansion, technology development, research & development expansion and other market activities).

Table of Content

Research Methodology

Market Definition and List of Abbreviations

1. Executive Summary

2. Growth Drivers & Issues in Global Digital Health Market

3. Global Digital Health Market Trends

4. Opportunities in Global Digital Health Market

5. Recent Industry Activities, 2017

6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

7. Market Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis

8. Global Digital Health Market Size (USD Million), Growth Analysis and Forecast, (2017-2023)

9. Global Digital Health Market Segmentation Analysis, By Offering

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Market Attractiveness, By Offering

9.3. BPS Analysis, By Offering

9.4. Hardware Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

9.5. Software Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

9.6. Services Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10. Global Digital Health Market Segmentation Analysis, By Product

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Market Attractiveness, By Product

10.3. BPS Analysis, By Product

10.4. Healthcare Information Systems Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.4.1. Clinical Solutions Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.4.2. Electronic Health Record Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.4.3. Clinical Decision Support System Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.4.3.1. mHealth Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.4.3.2. Computerized Physician Order Entry Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.4.4. Non-clinical Solutions Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.5. Wearable Devices Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.5.1. Diagnostic and Monitoring Devices Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.5.2. Digital Therapeutic Devices Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11. Global Digital Health Market Segmentation Analysis, By End User

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Market Attractiveness, By Equipment End User

11.3. BPS Analysis, By Equipment End User

11.4. Patients Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.5. Hospitals Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.6. Clinics Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.7. Caregivers Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.8. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12. Geographical Analysis

12.1. Introduction

12.2. North America Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.1. By Offering

12.2.1.1. Introduction

12.2.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Offering

12.2.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Offering

12.2.1.4. Hardware Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.1.5. Software Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.1.6. Services Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.2. By Product

12.2.2.1. Introduction

12.2.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Product

12.2.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Product

12.2.2.4. Healthcare Information Systems Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.2.4.1. Clinical Solutions Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.2.4.2. Electronic Health Record Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.2.4.3. Clinical Decision Support System Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.2.4.3.1. mHealth Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.2.4.3.2. Computerized Physician Order Entry Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.2.4.4. Non-clinical Solutions Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.2.5. Wearable Devices Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.2.5.1. Diagnostic and Monitoring Devices Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.2.5.2. Digital Therapeutic Devices Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.3. By End User

12.2.3.1. Introduction

12.2.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By Equipment End User

12.2.3.3. BPS Analysis, By Equipment End User

12.2.3.4. Patients Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.3.5. Hospitals Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.3.6. Clinics Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.3.7. Caregivers Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.3.8. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.4. By Country

12.2.4.1. Market Attractiveness, By End-user

12.2.4.2. BPS Analysis, By End-User

12.2.4.3. U.S. Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.4.4. Canada Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3. Europe Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.1. By Offering

12.3.1.1. Introduction

12.3.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Offering

12.3.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Offering

12.3.1.4. Hardware Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.1.5. Software Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.1.6. Services Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.2. By Product

12.3.2.1. Introduction

12.3.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Product

12.3.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Product

12.3.2.4. Healthcare Information Systems Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.2.4.1. Clinical Solutions Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.2.4.2. Electronic Health Record Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.2.4.3. Clinical Decision Support System Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.2.4.3.1. mHealth Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.2.4.3.2. Computerized Physician Order Entry Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.2.4.4. Non-clinical Solutions Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.2.5. Wearable Devices Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.2.5.1. Diagnostic and Monitoring Devices Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.2.5.2. Digital Therapeutic Devices Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.3. By End User

12.3.3.1. Introduction

12.3.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By Equipment End User

12.3.3.3. BPS Analysis, By Equipment End User

12.3.3.4. Patients Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.3.5. Hospitals Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.3.6. Clinics Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.3.7. Caregivers Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.3.8. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.4. By Country

12.3.4.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

12.3.4.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

12.3.4.3. Germany Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.4.4. United Kingdom Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.4.5. France Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.4.6. Italy Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.4.7. Spain Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.4.8. Russia Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.4.9. Rest of Europe Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.4. Asia Pacific Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.4.1. By Offering

12.4.1.1. Introduction

12.4.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Offering

12.4.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Offering

12.4.1.4. Hardware Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.4.1.5. Software Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.4.1.6. Services Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

Continue….

