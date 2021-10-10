Global IVF Devices and Consumables Market Research, Outlook, Future Growth & Forecast till 2025

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ” IVF Devices and Consumables Market by Therapeutic Class (Alpha Blocker, 5- Alpha Reductase Inhibitor, Phosphodiesterase-5 Inhibitor, and Others), and Therapy (Mono Drug Therapy and Combination Drug Therapy) – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the Global and regional/market. The IVF Devices and Consumables Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

The global IVF devices and consumables market generated $1,882 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $6,891 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 17.6% from 2018 to 2025. In vitro fertilization is an assisted reproductive technology (ART), which involves retrieving eggs from a womans ovaries and fertilizing them with sperm outside the body, in vitro. The process involves stimulating a woman’s ovulatory, removing an ovum from the woman’s ovaries, and allowing the sperm to fertilize in a liquid in a laboratory. IVF is one of the widely used treatments to assist couples with infertility problems.

Request for Sample @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/sample/4149

The global IVF devices & consumables market is anticipated to show significant market growth during the forecast period, owing to rise in infertility rate, increase in trend of delayed pregnancies, surge in awareness of IVF, and technological advancements in IVF devices. Furthermore, increase in number of same sex marriages and upsurge in disposable income considerably contribute towards the market growth. However, higher cost, ethical issues, and complications associated with the IVF hamper the market growth.

The global IVF devices & consumables market is segmented based on product, technology, end user, and region. Based on product, the market is classified into instrument, accessory & disposable, and reagent & media. The instrument segment is further divided into sperm separation system, cryosystem, incubator, imaging system, ovum aspiration pump, cabinet, micromanipulator, and others. The reagent & media is sub segmented into cryopreservation media, semen processing media, ovum processing media, and embryo culture media.

According to technology, the market is categorized into fresh embryo IVF, frozen embryo IVF, and donor egg IVF. Depending on end user, the market is divided into fertility clinic, hospital, surgical center, and clinical research institute. Based on region, the market is studied across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, India, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).

KEY BENEFITS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

It offers a quantitative analysis from 2017 to 2025, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

A comprehensive analysis of all the geographical regions is provided to determine the existing opportunities.

The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global market.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product

– Instrument

– – – Sperm Separation System

– – – Cryosystem

– – – Incubator

– – – Imaging System

– – – Ovum Aspiration Pump

– – – Cabinet

– – – Micromanipulator

– – – Others

– Accessory & Disposable

– Reagent & Media

– – – Cryopreservation Media

– – – Semen Processing Media

– – – Ovum Processing Media

– – – Embryo Culture Media

By Technology Type

– Fresh Embryo IVF

– Frozen Embryo IVF

– Donor Egg IVF

By End User

– Fertility Clinic

– Hospital

– Surgical Center

– Clinical Research Institute

By Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– Germany

– France

– UK

– Italy

– Spain

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– Japan

– China

– Australia

– India

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Latin America

– Middle East

– Africa

LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

– Cook Medical Inc.

– FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (Irvine Scientific Sales Company, Inc.)

– Genea Biomedx

– Merck KGaA (EMD Serono, Inc.)

– Ovascience Inc.

– Oxford Gene Technology

– Progyny Inc.

– The Cooper Companies, Inc. (CooperSurgical, Inc.)

– Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

– Vitrolife AB

Browse Full Report With [email protected] https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/product/ivf-devices-and-consumables-market-amr

Table of Content

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3. Key market segments

1.3.1. List of key players profiled in the report

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Key findings of the study

2.1.1. CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Alternative technologies

3.2.1. Intrauterine insemination (IUI) technique

3.2.1.1. Benefits of IUI

3.2.1.2. Difference between IUI and IVF techniques

3.2.2. Gamete intra-fallopian transfer (GIFT) technique

3.2.2.1. Differences between GIFT and IVF technique

3.2.3. Zygote intrafallopian transfer (ZIFT) technique

3.2.3.1. Differences between ZIFT and IVF technique

3.3. REPLACING IVF PROCEDURES BY FERTILITY DRUGS AND SURGERIES

3.3.1. Female infertility treatments

3.3.2. Risks associated with fertility drugs

3.3.3. Male infertility treatment

3.4. COST OF IVF PROCEDURES

3.5. ROLE OF DONORS IN THE IVF MARKET

3.5.1. Egg donation

3.5.2. Egg sharing

3.5.3. Sperm donation

3.5.4. Embryo donation/adoption

3.5.5. Donation for research

3.6. Surrogacy

3.6.1. Legal issues

3.7. IVF TRENDS IN SAME SEX COUPLES

3.7.1. Artificial insemination

3.7.2. Surrogate mothers

3.7.3. In vitro fertilization

3.8. ADVANCED IVF TECHNOLOGIES

3.8.1. Capsule IVF

3.8.2. Three parent IVF

3.8.2.1. Ethical concerns

3.8.3. Mini IVF

3.8.3.1. Advantages

3.8.3.2. Drawbacks

3.8.4. Embryo scope

3.8.4.1. Advantages

3.8.4.2. PICSI

3.9. FERTILITY TREATMENT AND GENDER SELECTION

3.9.1. Methods of sex selection

3.9.1.1. Gradient method

3.9.1.2. Flow cytometry technique

3.9.1.3. Pre-implantation genetic diagnosis (PGD)

3.9.1.3.1. Ethical and legal issues

3.10. METABOLOMICS IN EMBRYO SCREENING METHODS

3.11. APPLICATION OF STEM CELLS IN IVF

3.12. IVF AND RESOURCE-POOR COUNTRIES

3.13. KEY FINDINGS

3.13.1. Top impacting factors

3.13.2. Top investment pockets

3.13.3. Top winning strategies

3.14. PORTERS FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

3.14.1. High competition and large number reduces the power of suppliers

3.14.2. Scattered nature and large count of end users moderate the buyer power

3.14.3. High capital cost lowers the threat of new entrants

3.14.4. Industry rivalry is intense due to presence of few dominant competitors

3.14.5. Lack of efficient substitutes lowers the threat from substitutes

3.15. VALUE CHAIN ANALYSIS

3.16. PATENT ANALYSIS

3.16.1. Patent analysis, by year

3.16.2. Patents analysis, by country

3.17. REGULATORY ISSUES AND LEGISLATIONS

3.18. INSURANCE REIMBURSEMENT SCENARIO

3.19. CLINICAL TRIAL

3.20. Drivers

3.20.1. Delayed pregnancies in women

3.20.2. Increase in global infertility rates

3.20.3. Technological advancement in IVF devices

3.20.4. Increase in gamete donations

3.20.5. Increase in disposable income

3.20.6. Increase in success rates

3.20.7. Surge in healthcare expenditure worldwide

3.21. Restraints

3.21.1. Cost constraints

3.21.2. Complications associated with IVF treatment

3.21.3. Low awareness level

3.22. Opportunities

3.22.1. Fertility tourism

3.22.2. Growth opportunities in the emerging markets

3.22.3. Increase in number of fertility clinics

3.22.4. Rise in same sex marriage

3.23. Impact analyses

CHAPTER 4: IVF DEVICES AND CONSUMABLES MARKET, BY PRODUCT

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. Instruments

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by type

4.2.2.1. Sperm separation system

4.2.2.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2.2.2. Cryosystem

4.2.2.2.1. Market size and forecast

4.2.2.3. Incubator

4.2.2.3.1. Market size and forecast

4.2.2.4. Imaging system

4.2.2.4.1. Market size and forecast

4.2.2.5. Ovum aspiration pump

4.2.2.5.1. Market size and forecast

4.2.2.6. Cabinet (workstation)

4.2.2.6.1. Market size and forecast

4.2.2.7. Micromanipulator system

4.2.2.7.1. Market size and forecast

4.2.2.8. Others

4.2.2.8.1. Market size and forecast

4.2.3. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.4. Market analysis, by country

4.3. Accessories & disposables

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market analysis, by country

4.4. Reagent & Media

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by type

4.4.2.1. Cryopreservation media

4.4.2.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.4.2.2. Semen processing media

4.4.2.2.1. Market size and forecast

4.4.2.3. Ovum processing media

4.4.2.3.1. Market size and forecast

4.4.2.4. Embryo culture media

4.4.2.4.1. Market size and forecast

4.4.3. Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.4. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 5: IVF DEVICES AND CONSUMABLES MARKET, BY TECHNOLOGY

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market size and forecast

5.2. FRESH EMBRYO IVF

5.2.1. Market size and forecast

5.2.2. Market analysis, by country

5.3. FROZEN EMBRYO IVF

5.3.1. Market size and forecast

5.3.2. Market analysis, by country

5.4. DONOR EMBRYO IVF

5.4.1. Market size and forecast

5.4.2. Market analysis, by country

Continue….

Check for Discount @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/discount/4149

About Us:

KD Market Insights offers a comprehensive database of syndicated research studies, customized reports, and consulting services. These reports are created to help in making smart, instant and crucial decisions based on extensive and in-depth quantitative information, supported by extensive analysis and industry insights. Our dedicated in-house team ensures the reports satisfy the requirement of the client. We aim at providing value service to our clients. Our reports are backed by extensive industry coverage and is made sure to give importance to the specific needs of our clients. The main idea is to enable our clients to make an informed decision, by keeping them and ourselves up to date with the latest trends in the market.

Contact Us:

KD Market Insights

150 State Street, Albany,

New York, USA 12207

+1 (518) 300-1215

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.kdmarketinsights.com