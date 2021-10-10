Global Next Generation Packaging Market: key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast to 2019-2024
New Study On “2019-2024 Next Generation Packaging Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database
Report Description:
Global Next Generation Packaging market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Next Generation Packaging.
This report researches the worldwide Next Generation Packaging market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.
This study categorizes the global Next Generation Packaging breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Amcor
WestRock
Sonoco
Sealed Air
Stora Enso
Bemis
MULTIVAC
WS Packaging
Active Packaging
ULMA Packaging
Next Generation Packaging Breakdown Data by Type
Active Packaging
Intelligent Packaging
Modified Atmosphere Packaging
Next Generation Packaging Breakdown Data by Application
Food & Beverages
Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
Personal Care
Logistics & Supply Chain
Others
Next Generation Packaging Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Next Generation Packaging Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Table of Contents
Global Next Generation Packaging Market Research Report 2019-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Next Generation Packaging Product
1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Next Generation Packaging Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Active Packaging
1.4.3 Intelligent Packaging
1.4.4 Modified Atmosphere Packaging
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Next Generation Packaging Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Food & Beverages
1.5.3 Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
1.5.4 Personal Care
1.5.5 Logistics & Supply Chain
1.5.6 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Next Generation Packaging Production
2.1.1 Global Next Generation Packaging Revenue 2014-2025
2.1.2 Global Next Generation Packaging Production 2014-2025
2.1.3 Global Next Generation Packaging Capacity 2014-2025
2.1.4 Global Next Generation Packaging Marketing Pricing and Trends
2.2 Next Generation Packaging Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025
2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
2.3.2 Key Next Generation Packaging Manufacturers
2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues
2.5 Macroscopic Indicator
2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions
2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution
…….
8 Manufacturers Profiles
8.1 Amcor
8.1.1 Amcor Company Details
8.1.2 Company Description
8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Next Generation Packaging
8.1.4 Next Generation Packaging Product Description
8.1.5 SWOT Analysis
8.2 WestRock
8.2.1 WestRock Company Details
8.2.2 Company Description
8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Next Generation Packaging
8.2.4 Next Generation Packaging Product Description
8.2.5 SWOT Analysis
8.3 Sonoco
8.3.1 Sonoco Company Details
8.3.2 Company Description
8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Next Generation Packaging
8.3.4 Next Generation Packaging Product Description
8.3.5 SWOT Analysis
8.4 Sealed Air
Continued….
