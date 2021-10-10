Global PEGylated Protein Therapeutics Market Size, Share, Development, Growth and Demand Forecast to 2025

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ” PEGylated Protein Therapeutics Market by Product Type (Colony Stimulating Factor, Interferon, Erythropoietin (EPO), Recombinant Factor VIII, Monoclonal Antibody, Enzyme, and Others) By Application (Cancer, Autoimmune Disease, Hepatitis, Multiple Sclerosis, Hemophilia, Gastrointestinal Disorder, and Others) By Sales Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Online Provider, and Retail Pharmacy) – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the Global and regional/market. The PEGylated Protein Therapeutics Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

The global PEGylated protein therapeutics market was valued at $10,388 million in 2017, and is estimated to reach at $17,813 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 6.9% from 2018 to 2025. The factors that propel the PEGylated protein therapeutics market growth include high prevalence of chronic diseases, such as cancer, kidney diseases, and rheumatoid arthritis. In addition, growth in the biologics sector with an increase in R&D expenditure of pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies boosts the market. Furthermore, increase in government funding and grants for research activities enhance opportunities for the growth of the market. However, high price, and expected launch of generic drugs can hinder the growth.

The global PEGylated protein therapeutics market is segmented based on product type, application, sales channel, and region. According to the product type, the market is classified into colony stimulating factor, interferon, erythropoietin, recombinant factor VIII, monoclonal antibody, enzyme, and others. Based on application, the market is categorized into cancer, autoimmune disease, hepatitis, multiple sclerosis, hemophilia, gastrointestinal disorder, and others. According to the sales channel, it is segmented into hospital pharmacy, online provider, and retail pharmacy. Based on region, the market is studied across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and rest of LAMEA).

Key players profiled in the report include Amgen Inc., AstraZeneca PLC, Biogen, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Genentech, Inc.,), Horizon Pharma plc., Leadiant Biosciences S.p.A., Merck & Co., Inc. (Schering-Plough Corporation), Pfizer Inc., Shire plc (Baxalta), and UCB S.A.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

– It offers a quantitative analysis from 2017 to 2025, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

– A comprehensive analysis of all the geographical regions is provided to determine the existing opportunities.

– The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global market.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product Type

– Colony Stimulating Factor

– Interferon

– Erythropoietin (EPO)

– Recombinant Factor VIII

– Monoclonal Antibody

– Enzyme

– Others

By Application Type

– Cancer

– Autoimmune Disease

– Hepatitis

– Multiple Sclerosis

– Hemophilia

– Gastrointestinal Disorder

– Others

By Sales Channel

– Hospital Pharmacy

– Online Provider

– Retail Pharmacy

By Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– Germany

– France

– UK

– Italy

– Spain

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– Japan

– China

– Australia

– India

– South Korea

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Brazil

– Saudi Arabia

– South Africa

– Rest of LAMEA

LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

– Amgen Inc.

– AstraZeneca PLC

– Biogen, Inc.

– F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Genentech, Inc.,),

– Horizon Pharma plc.

– Leadiant Biosciences S.p.A.

– Merck & Co., Inc. (Schering-Plough Corporation)

– Pfizer Inc.

– Shire plc (Baxalta)

– UCB S.A.

Table of Content

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Key Benefits for Stakeholders

1.3. Key Market Segments

1.3.1. List of key players profiled in the report

1.4. Research Methodology

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Key Findings of the Study

2.2. CXO Perspective

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market Definition and Scope

3.2. Key Findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.3. Top Player Positioning, 2017

3.4. Clinical Trials

3.5. Market Dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Strong presence of pipeline drugs

3.5.1.2. Advantages offered by PEGylation

3.5.1.3. Rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. High costs associated with drug development

3.5.2.2. Expected Launch of generic drugs

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.5.3.1. Untapped emerging economies

3.5.3.2. Growth in adoption of PEGylated protein therapeutics

3.5.4. Impact Analyses

CHAPTER 4: PEGYLATED PROTEIN THERAPEUTICS MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. Colony Stimulating Factor

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast

4.3. Interferon

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast

4.4. Erythropoietin (EPO)

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast

4.5. Recombinant Factor VIII

4.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.5.2. Market size and forecast

4.6. Monoclonal Antibody

4.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.6.2. Market size and forecast

4.7. Enzyme

4.7.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.7.2. Market size and forecast

4.8. Other PEGylated Protein Therapeutics

4.8.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.8.2. Market size and forecast

CHAPTER 5: PEGYLATED PROTEIN THERAPEUTICS MARKET, BY APPLICATION

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market size and forecast

5.2. Cancer

5.2.1. Market size and forecast

5.3. Autoimmune Disease

5.3.1. Market size and forecast

5.4. Hepatitis

5.4.1. Market size and forecast

5.5. Multiple Sclerosis

5.5.1. Market size and forecast

5.6. Hemophilia

5.6.1. Market size and forecast

5.7. Gastrointestinal Disorders

5.7.1. Market size and forecast

5.8. Other Applications

5.8.1. Market size and forecast

CHAPTER 6: PEGYLATED PROTEIN THERAPEUTICS MARKET, BY SALES CHANNEL

6.1. Overview

6.1.1. Market size and forecast

6.2. Hospital Pharmacy

6.2.1. Market size and forecast, by region

6.3. Online Providers

6.3.1. Market size and forecast, by region

6.4. Retail Pharmacy

6.4.1. Market size and forecast, by region

CHAPTER 7: PEGYLATED PROTEIN THERAPEUTICS MARKET, BY REGION

7.1. Overview

7.1.1. Market size and forecast

7.2. North America

7.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.2.2. North America market size and forecast, by country

7.2.2.1. U.S.

7.2.2.2. Rest of North America

7.2.3. North America market size and forecast, by product type

7.2.4. North America market size and forecast, by application

7.2.5. North America market size and forecast, by sales channel

7.3. Europe

7.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.3.2. Europe market size and forecast, by country

7.3.2.1. Germany

7.3.2.2. France

7.3.2.3. UK

7.3.2.4. Rest of Europe

7.3.3. Europe market size and forecast, by product type

7.3.4. Europe market size and forecast, by application

7.3.5. Europe market size and forecast, by sales channel

7.4. Asia-Pacific

7.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.4.2. Asia-Pacific market size and forecast, by country

7.4.2.1. Japan

7.4.2.2. China

7.4.2.3. India

7.4.2.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific

7.4.3. Asia-Pacific market size and forecast, by product type

7.4.4. Asia-Pacific market size and forecast, by application

7.4.5. Asia-Pacific market size and forecast, by sales channel

7.5. LAMEA

7.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.5.2. LAMEA market size and forecast, by country

7.5.2.1. Brazil

7.5.2.2. Rest of LAMEA

7.5.3. LAMEA market size and forecast, by product type

7.5.4. LAMEA market size and forecast, by application

7.5.5. LAMEA market size and forecast, by sales channel

CHAPTER 8: COMPANY PROFILES

8.1. Amgen Inc.

8.1.1. Company overview

8.1.2. Company snapshot

8.1.3. Operating business segments

8.1.4. Product portfolio

8.1.5. Business performance

8.1.6. Key strategic moves and developments

8.2. AstraZeneca PLC

8.2.1. Company overview

8.2.2. Company snapshot

8.2.3. Operating business segments

8.2.4. Product Portfolio

8.2.5. Business performance

8.2.6. Key strategic moves and developments

Continue….

