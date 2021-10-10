Global Visual Configuration Software Market: Revenue, Opportunity, Segment and Key Trends 2019-2025

Visual configuration software, also known as visual product configurators, shows sales representatives visualizations of custom-configured products with the customer’s selected features represented.

In 2018, the global Visual Configuration Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Visual Configuration Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Visual Configuration Software development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Configit

KBMax

Axonom

Atlatl Software

ThreeKit

Infor

Marxent

…

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-Premises

Cloud Based

Market segment by Application, split into

Large Enterprises

SMEs

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

We also can offer customized report to fulfill special requirements of our clients.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Visual Configuration Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 On-Premises

1.4.3 Cloud Based

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Visual Configuration Software Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Large Enterprises

1.5.3 SMEs

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

……

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Configit

12.1.1 Configit Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Visual Configuration Software Introduction

12.1.4 Configit Revenue in Visual Configuration Software Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Configit Recent Development

12.2 KBMax

12.2.1 KBMax Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Visual Configuration Software Introduction

12.2.4 KBMax Revenue in Visual Configuration Software Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 KBMax Recent Development

12.3 Axonom

Continued…

