Global Web Carpooling Platforms Market 2019 Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2025
In 2018, the global Web Carpooling Platforms market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Web Carpooling Platforms status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Web Carpooling Platforms development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Uber
BlaBlaCar
Wunder Carpool
Karos
Carma
SPLT (Splitting Fares)
Waze Carpool
Shared Rides (Lyft Line)
Via Transportation
Zimride by Enterprise
Scoop Technologies
Ola Share
SRide
Meru Carpool
Grab
Ryde
Didi Chuxing
Dida Chuxing
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
App Supported
Only Web-based
Market segment by Application, split into
For Business
For Individuals
For Schools, etc.
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
