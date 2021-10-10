Health IT Security Market Future Technological Growth and Demand and Business Opportunities 2025 – IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, Symantec Corporation, Trend Micro Incorporated, Oracle

Health IT security is required by the organizations for reducing the cybercrime and ransomware with which the hospitals and healthcare organizations are being affected. Healthcare organization are one of the biggest target for hacking, with large storage of sensitive data on patients in their network they are often attacked by hackers. With recent initiatives by government to protect confidentiality of patient information it has become necessary to implement IT security to hospital network.

Rising number of cyber-attacks on hospitals, investments by venture capital firms, interconnected medical devices driving the need for security solutions is expected to drive the growth of the market. Moreover, development of next-generation IT security solutions, cloud security providing growth avenues are expected to offer opportunity for the growth of health IT security market during the forecast period.

Some of the key players influencing the market:

IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, Symantec Corporation, Trend Micro Incorporated, Oracle, CA Technologies, Dell , SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, and McAfee, LLC.

The “Global Health IT Security Market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of the health IT security industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global health IT security market with detailed market segmentation by products & services, application, delivery mode, end user, and geography. The global health IT security market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The health IT security market is segmented based on products & services. Products segment is further sub-segmented into identity and access management (IAM) solutions, antivirus and antimalware solutions, risk and compliance management solutions, and other products. Services segment is further sub-segmented into managed security services (MSS), consulting and others. On the basis of application, the market is segmented as, network security, endpoint security, application security, and content security. On the basis of delivery mode, health IT security market is segmented into on-premise delivery mode, web-based delivery mode and cloud-based delivery mode. Based on the end user the market is segmented as healthcare payers, healthcare providers, physician practices, and others.

Application: Network Security, Endpoint Security, Application Security, and Content Security

Delivery Mode: On-Premise Delivery Mode, Web-Based Delivery Mode and Cloud-Based Delivery Mode

End User: Healthcare Payers, Healthcare Providers, Physician Practices and Others

The report provides a detailed overview on the industry and forecast of the global health IT security market based on products & services, application, delivery mode, and end user. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall health IT security market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Health IT Security Market Size

2.2 Health IT Security Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Health IT Security Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Health IT Security Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Health IT Security Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Health IT Security Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Health IT Security Sales by Product

4.2 Global Health IT Security Revenue by Product

4.3 Health IT Security Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Health IT Security Breakdown Data by End User

North America is anticipated to hold largest share of the health IT security market, followed by Europe due to presence of numerous healthcare organizations, and increasing number of cyber-attacks. Moreover, Asia Pacific is expected to have fastest growth in the market due to lack of healthcare IT security in hospitals, growing pharmaceutical and medical device industry in the region. The report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.

